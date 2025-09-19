US OPEN: Crash at the opening of the US session!
US indices dived at the start of this week's last trading session due to the reading of the highest US inflation since 1981. Market expected headline...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
US Univ. Of Michigan Sentiment Jun P: 50.2 (est 58.1; prev 58.4) - Current Conditions: 55.4 (est 62.9; prev 63.3) - Expectations: 46.8 (est...
A key macro report of the day - US CPI report for May - was released at 1:30 pm BST. Market expected headline price growth to stay unchanged at 8.3% YoY....
Release of the US CPI inflation report for May is the second most important macro event of the week. However, it's market impact may be even bigger...
European indices pull back DE30 drops below 14,000 pts Lufthansa cancels 900 flights in June due to staff shortage European...
US CPI report for May is a key macro release of the day. While median consensus among economists is for the headline price growth to stay unchanged at...
European markets set for a lower opening US CPI inflation expected to stay unchanged in May Canadian jobs report for May at 1:30...
US indices finished yesterday's trading with a big drop. S&P 500 dropped 2.38%, Dow Jones moved 1.94% lower while Nasdaq slumped 2.75%. Russell...
Today's session on European markets brought declines in stock indices. Markets plunged after the ECB confirmed the start of the interest rate...
Looking at the USDCAD chart on the H4 interval, in terms of technical analysis, recently the quotes have been moving in a downward channel, thus being...
Turkish Minister of Finance, Mr. Nureddin Nebati announced that new economy steps will be presented later today. The Turkish lira...
The Bank of Canada released its Financial System Review, which indicated possible problems with the real estate market. The bank signaled that for some...
Wall Street indices start today's session with declines US100 struggles near the 12,500 point zone US100 index chart,...
High inflation, projections have been raised Energy prices, lower supply problems will lead to lower inflation High inflation is a major concern...
The German benchmark index continues its short-term downtrend (H4) on Thursday. D1 chart The DE30 continues its decline, falling to its lowest level...
UBS analysts upgraded Tesla to 'Buy' today, pointing to 50% upside potential in the face of surprisingly higher sales of Chinese-made cars: The...
As it was expected, the ECB is keeping rates unchanged and ending QE as soon as possible on July 1. This is an indication that rates will be raised in...
US retailers caused some turmoil on the markets earlier this week. Target warned that its earnings will be negatively impacted as it has amassed a stockpile...
Euro is stable ahead of ECB decision, while DAX loses 0.5%. It is expected that the ECB will communicate the end of QE and may give signals regarding future...
Uranium companies scored a wild rally in the first quarter of the year, but it has been interrupted and some have experienced sizable sell-offs over the...
