DE30: European indices pull back ahead of ECB decision
European stocks trade lower DE30 attempts to bounce off the short-term swing level at 14,320 pts Hochtief drops 5% after announcing...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
The ECB rate decision and Lagarde's press conference are key events of the day. Rate announcement will come at 12:45 pm BST while the press conference...
European markets set to open lower ECB decision in the spotlight Earnings from FuelCell Energy and NIO Futures markets point...
US stock market indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.08%, Dow Jones moved 0.81% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.73%....
European stock markets closed mostly lower in anticipation of tomorrow's ECB decision and Friday's U.S. inflation reading, which if it comes out...
NATGAS retreated below $9 at one point in response to news of an explosion at the infrastructure of Freeport, an LNG export company. If the news turns...
Twitter (TWTR.US) shares gained after the Washington Post reported that the company will comply with Elon Musk's demands to grant access to data on...
Oil prices went out today to the highest level since March, after words from representatives of the United Arab Emirates. The UAE is one of the 3 countries...
A report from the U.S. Department of Energy bolstered oil prices despite a rise in crude inventories. Gasoline inventories fell unexpectedly. Distillate...
The Turkish Lira continues to lose heavily and is very close to historic highs, looking at the USDTRY pair. The next decision is only in 2 weeks, but already...
Shares of Credit Suisse, a Swiss bank with a history of more than 160 years, rose unexpectedly amid news of a potential takeover by State Street, a U.S....
U.S. futures point to a mixed opening of today's cash session. Sentiment in Europe has subsided after increasingly hawkish bets on the ECB's...
The European Central Bank is set to announce a monetary policy decision tomorrow at 12:45 pm BST. Market does not expect rates to increase this week but...
European indices trade slightly lower DE30 tests neckline of head and shoulders pattern Deutsche Telefonic slumps after Berenberg...
HSCEI (CHNComp) rallied 2.5% today and was one of the best performing indices during the Asian session. Tech-heavy index benefits from an improved sentiment...
European stock market set for higher opening API report signals unexpected build in US inventories Second-tier data from Europe Upbeat...
US indices managed to erase early drop and finish yesterday's trading with gains. S&P 500 added 0.95%, Nasdaq moved 0.94% higher and Dow...
European equity markets ended today's trading mostly lower, however, the scale of the declines from the first half of the day was cut in part...
Confidence has not returned to investors in the cryptocurrency market. This can be seen by the fact that the positive news that comes out does not necessarily...
Oil giant ExxonMobil (XOM.US) is gaining more than 3% today and is back above the psychological barrier of $100 per share. - The company has not...
