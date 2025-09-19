Bitcoin struggles to maintain $30,000
Bitcoin price continues to weaken, the king of cryptocurrencies again lacked the strength to hold in the zone above $30,000 and is once again slipping...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Shares of retail chains Target and Walmart are losing ground today and are down nearly 2,0% respectively. Black clouds have been gathering over...
Tuesday's session on Wall Street begins with declines in most stock market benchmarks. Negative sentiment is fueled by persistently rising yields on...
The season of cutting profit expectations on Wall Street is beginning. Just recently, a lot of uncertainty has been shown by Walmart, while smaller retail...
Oil Barclays boosted oil price forecast and now see Brent barrel at $113 at the end of Q2 2022 Barclays expects Russian daily oil production...
European indices trade lower DE30 tests short-term upward trendline Adidas to be removed from Euro Stoxx 50 index Majority...
Decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia, that was announced earlier today, turned out to be a big hawkish surprise. While the median estimate was for...
European stock markets set to open lower Cryptocurrencies slump AUDUSD erases post-RBA gains Futures markets point to a lower...
US indices finished yesterday's session slightly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.31%, Dow Jones moved 0.05% higher and Nasdaq added 0.40%. Russell...
Most European stock indices posted gains today. The Polish WIG20 did particularly well, gaining 1.62%. The German DAX rose by 1.34% and remained...
U.S. NATGAS futures are up more than 9% today on forecasts of upcoming hot weather and higher demand compared to earlier expectations, declining production,...
EUR/USD is in an important place, specifically at the support of the uptrend line. EURUSD is trading down with a sharp rise in yields, where 10-year yields...
Technology giant Amazon conducted its first stock split in 23 years. The company is now trading over 3% higher. Thanks to the stock split, the...
The USD/JPY pair is climbing to levels not seen since 2002. One of the catalysts for the Japanese yen's weakness today is the bond market. US 10-year...
It appears that initial hopes of being able to export grain from Ukraine to avoid a global food crisis may prove illusory. Today, the price opened with...
The first session of the week on Wall Street starts with gains on all stock indices, which rebound from Friday's declines. There are no major macro...
Didi Global (DIDI.US) is surging in today's premarket trade. Shares of the company are trading 60% above Friday's closing level following a Wall...
The cryptocurrency sector was put to the test before the weekend and defended key levels. Bitcoin's price finally managed to break the longest downward...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 makes another test of 14,575 pts resistance Beiersdorf to replace Delivery Hero in DAX index European...
The next 24 hours is going to be interesting for GBPAUD traders. The Reserve Bank of Australia is scheduled to announce monetary policy decisions tomorrow...
