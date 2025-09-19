Economic calendar: GitLab earnings
European markets set to open higher Oil gains after Saudi Aramco price hike RBA and ECB rate decision later in the week Asian...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded higher at the start of a new week. Nikkei gained 0.6%, Kospi added 0.4% and indices from China traded up to 2% higher....
European indices closed lower on Friday after a strong US jobs report strengthened expectations for aggressive monetary policy tightening by the Fed,...
CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene editor. The company was founded by Nobel laureate Emmanuelle Charpentier and Rodger Novak, associated with Bayer....
Immersion (IMMR.US) is a NASDAQ-listed company since 1999 that holds several thousand patents related to haptic technology. Haptics is central to the intensively...
Following the release of the NFP report for May, markets' attention is now shifting to US CPI data for May, which will be released on Friday. USD and...
The US economy added 390K payrolls in May, the least since April 2021 but above market forecasts of 325K. The latest reading left the economy 822K jobs...
The cryptocurrency market is retreating during Friday's session and introducing uncertainty among investors. In the past, it was often the weekends...
The ISM Services PMI for the US fell to 55.90 in May from 57.1 in the previous month, below analysts’ expectations of 56.4. Further...
US stocks open lower NFP report well above expectation Tesla (TSLA.US) halt recruitment process and plans to laid-off 10% workers Major...
The US economy added 390k/million jobs in May, compared to a 428k increase in April and above market expectations of 325k. It is the smallest job...
NFP report for May will be released today at 1:30 pm BST. It is highly unlikely that this report alone will change the outlook on Fed's policy in the...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 pulls back below 14,575 pts resistance zone Allianz found buyer for majority stake in Russian...
NFP report release is a key macro event of the day. US jobs data for May will be published at 1:30 pm BST and is expected to show 320k increase in non-farm...
European markets set for higher opening NFP report for May at 1:30 pm BST Services ISM, PMI revisions Futures markets point...
US indices snapped a 2-day losing streak and finished yesterday's trading with big gains. S&P 500 gained 1.84%, Dow Jones moved 1.33% higher...
European indices finished today's session higher, with the DAX 30 rising roughly 1%, while CAC40 added 1.27%. UK market was closed due to a public...
US equities pared early losses and trade higher as investors shook off disappointing guidance from technology bellwether Microsoft while weak ADP report...
Chewy (CHWY.US) shares surged almost 20.0% on Thursday after the online retailer of pet food and other pet-related products reported better than expected...
Private businesses in the US hired 128K workers in May, the smallest monthly gain of the pandemic-era recovery, and well below analysts’ estimates...
