BREAKING: US crude stocks fall more than expected
Report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell more than expected while gasoline stockpiles dropped...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Oil prices erased early losses and rose sharply after OPEC + agreed to raise output by 648,000 bps in both July and August, without announcing any extra...
US stocks opened lower ADP report well below expectations GameStop (GME.US) reported mixed quarterly figures Microsoft (MSFT.US) lowers guidance...
ADP report on change in US employment in May was released at 1:15 pm BST. Data was expected to show an increase of 300k jobs following a 247k increase...
The German benchmark index has stabilized and is rising again in the short-term. D1 chart The DE30 is recovering on Thursday after yesterday's...
Salesforce (CRM.US) jumped almost 10% on Wednesday while the broad US market had another poor session. Solid earnings report for the quarter ending April...
European indices trade higher DE30 bounces off the 14,330 pts support RWE buys gas-fired plant from Vattenfall European indices...
Recent price reactions in the cryptocurrency market pointed to a likely broader rebound, fuelled by optimistic Bitcoin forecasts from JP Morgan analysts...
Oil is pulling back today following reports from Financial Times and Reuters. Financial Times reported that Saudi Arabia is ready to increase its oil output...
European markets set for flat opening ADP report for May at 1:15 pm BST Second tier data from US and Canada Futures markets...
US indices booked a second downbeat session in a row. S&P 500 dropped 0.75%, Dow Jones moved 0.54% lower and Nasdaq finished 0.72% lower. Russell...
European indices finished today's session lower with Germany’s DAX down almost 0.33%, CAC40 fell 0.77% and FTSE100 lost 0.98%; Three...
Wheat price fell sharply in recent sessions due to several important global factors: Russia may potentially agree to export Ukrainian wheat by sea...
Ambarella (AMBA.US) shares fell about 4% on Wednesday after the chipmaker issued disappointing second quarter guidance, saying its near-term outlook was...
USD is the top performer among major currencies on Wednesday as better than expected ISM manufacturing data added worries that solid growth may force FED...
The US ISM Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly jumped to 56.1 last month from 55.4 in April and topped analysts’ estimates of 54.5. Faster increases were...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US jumped to 56.1 in May from 55.4 in the previous month, and beat analysts’ expectations of 54.5. Prices...
US stock opened higher Salesforce (CRM.US) stock surges on upbeat earnings US indices launched today's session higher in an attempt to erase...
DE30 Looking at the H4 chart of the German DAX index (DE30) from a technical point of view, the price has recently left the downtrend channel and managed...
Cardano network is undergoing a significant upgrade - hard fork 'Vasil'. What can we expect and how will it affect the future of the project? Cardano...
