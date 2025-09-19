DE30 pulls back and retests 14,400 pts support
European indices trade mixed DE30 pulls back and retests 14,400 pts support Deutsche Bank offices raided by prosecutors Stock...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
USDCAD currency pair is expected to enjoy elevated volatility today around 3:00 pm BST. ISM manufacturing index for May will be released and is expected...
European markets trade slightly higher Bank of Canada expected to deliver 50 bp rate hike ISM manufacturing for May at 3:00 pm BST Slightly...
Indices from Wall Street pulled back during the first session after a long Memorial Day weekend. S&P 500 dropped 0.63%, Dow Jones moved 0.67%...
European Union members have reached an agreement on an embargo on Russian oil. The embargo will only cover imports by sea, while imports via oil...
A very interesting piece of news is coming to market that has oil trading at a loss today. Some OPEC countries are considering exempting Russia from the...
Attempts to realize gains on oil are seen. WTI is falling around $117.5 per barrel, despite the preliminary agreement to limit Russian oil imports by the...
Equity and crypto markets are trying to unwind the declines from the first part of the session, and the closing of the indices from the Old Continent brought...
A meeting between US President Joe Bieden and Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell is expected to take place today after 6:15 pm BST. The meeting takes...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 106.4 in May, from the previous month's reading of 108.6 and compared...
The start of today's session in U.S. markets brings declines in stock indices, which resume trading after yesterday's Memorial Day holiday. This...
Q1 GDP from Canada grows just 3.1% at an annualized rate against an expectation of 5.2% and against a previous growth rate of 6.7%. On the other hand,...
Gold: Gold has scored a decline this month, although the last few days have seen a slight improvement in sentiment Gold continues to be in a powerful...
Ripple's XRP network cryptocurrency is among the top 10 cryptocurrencies in the world and is compliant with the new ISO20022 payment standard, which...
Paper-embargo on Russian oil European Union announced that it has reached an agreement on the Russian oil embargo. Once again, the agreed measures seem...
Alibaba (BABA.US) beat forecasts for revenue and EPS for the latest quarter in its earnings report last week, showing the stock soared. Due to uncertainties...
European stock markets indices trade lower DE30 pulls back after failed attempt of breaking above 14,575 pts resistance Lanxess rallies...
The EU embargo on Russian oil is a big story this morning. Members of the European Union have finally come to an agreement on the shape of the embargo....
European markets set for lower opening EU agrees on Russian oil embargo CPI readings from Europe Earnings from HP and Salesforce European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed during a session today. Indices from Australia and Japan dropped while equities from South Korea and China...
