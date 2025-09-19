Daily summary: Market bulls don't let up despite the lack of US session
Monday without US investors (Memorial Day) European stock indices ended the session higher Partial lifting of restrictions in Shanghai supports...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
The Canadian dollar started the week with solid gains and is now the strongest currency of the G10 countries. On Wednesday, June 1, the BoC will decide...
The main currency pair EURUSD started the new week with gains, thus we see a continuation of last week's sentiment. Despite the fact that before the...
The EUR/USD pair has been recovering over the last few sessions, after testing 2016 lows. But will buyers be able to maintain control of the price? Daily...
The second part of today's incomplete session in the stock markets brings a slowdown in gains of U.S. Wall Street index futures, which are not trading...
The cryptocurrency market has been losing recently, with bitcoin scoring its 8th consecutive down week. Today, the sector is trying to unwind the...
Annual inflation rate in Germany rose to 7.90% YoY in May, the highest since 1952, from 7.4% YoY in previous month and above market estimates of 7.6%....
European indices trade higher DE30 tests 14,575 pts resistance zone Siemens wins €8.1 billion high-speed rail contract European...
Cryptocurrencies are catching a bid today as risk appetite got a boost on news from China. Beijing and Shanghai will ease part of the restrictions while...
European stock markets set for higher opening Flash CPI for May from Spain and Germany US traders observe Memorial Day holiday European...
Risk-on moods could be spotted during the Asian session today. Nikkei gained 2.3%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 1.3% higher and Kospi added 1.2%. Indices...
On Wall Street today we are seeing strong gains, led by the recently oversold US100 index which is currently trading near a 2.5% jump. The industrial...
Global indices launched a rebound during this week amid easing concerns over the central bank's monetary policy outlook, after the latest FOMC minutes....
The last trading session on Wall Street this week is marked by bulls, who dominated the market at the moment. Much of the credit for such good sentiment...
University of Michigan data for May Consumer Sentiment (headline): 58.4 vs 59.1 expected Current Conditions subindex: 63.6 vs 63.6 expected Expectations...
The beginning of the last session on Wall Street this week brings appreciation stock indices. Markets are still struggling to close the first upward weekly...
Core PCE prices in the US which exclude food and energy remain unchanged at 0.3 month-over-month in April, in line with market expectations....
Crude oil turns negative after this morning's gains, earlier reaching nearly $115 for WTI crude. The latest reports indicate that the entire process...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 broke above 14,000 pts area Volkswagen (VOW3.DE) to pay out $242million in 'dieselgate'...
US500 rose sharply on Thursday as investors reassessed expectations about future Federal Reserve rate hikes, while upbeat earnings from retailers including...
