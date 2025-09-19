Economic calendar: US core PCE inflation in the spotlight
European markets set to open mixed US core PCE inflation for April to be released in early afternoon Futures markets point to a mixed opening...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 rose 1.99%, Nasdaq jumped 2.68% while Dow Jones gained 1.6% Indices from Asia-Pacific...
European indices ended today's trading higher, trying to confirm yesterday's rebound. The biggest winner was the French FRA40 (+1.77%) and...
U.S. airline stocks are seeing gains today due to optimistic forecasts from Southwest (LUV.US) and JetBlue (JBLU.US) for second-quarter earnings in 2022....
Positive sentiment prevailed during today's European session. However, after US investors entered the market, gains on global stock indices accelerated....
At 3:30 p.m. BST, the EIA's report on U.S. natural gas inventories was released. Working gas in storage increased by 80 billion cubic feet (Bcf) in...
The opening of today's session on Wall Street brings gains to all stock market indices. The gain leader is currently the US100 index, which breaks...
Cryptocurrencies have had a weak period and are testing key supports today. There is little indication that the situation will improve immediately in the...
Nvidia is one of the world's largest chip and graphics card manufacturers. The company presented quite a solid quarterly report, but the forecasts...
The US economy contracted by an annualized 1.5% in the first quarter, following a 6.9 % expansion in the previous three-month period, slightly...
Twitter (TWTR.US) stock jumped 5.0% in premarket after a new U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing revealed that Elon Musk plans to front...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tests 14,000 pts area RWE (RWE.DE) signs LNG supply deal Sempra (SRE.US) European stock market indices...
Silver weakened on Thursday, extending losses in the previous session amid a stronger dollar. Also signals that the Federal Reserve will maintain its hawkish...
European markets set to open mixed Second estimate of US GDP for Q1 2022 US weekly jobless claims European stock markets are seen opening...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher after the release of the FOMC's May meeting minutes showed no signs that FED could turn more...
- The Fed minutes do not seem to change the picture of monetary policy. On the one hand, it is slightly hawkish: the possibility of selling MBS and...
All voted in favor of 50bp hike Fed believes several more hikes will be needed (there is already a softening tone, however) Risks to inflation pointed...
The US dollar has not had a very good run lately. Slightly weaker data from the economy, especially from the real estate market, and a more hawkish attitude...
US durable goods orders expand 0.4% m/m, with expectations for 0.6% m/m and previous 0.4% m/m increase (revised up from 1.1% m/m) Orders Ex-Transport expand...
Report from the US Department of Energy did not cause much movement. Crude and gasoline inventories fell less than expected. Distillate...
