Top three charts of the week: US500, EURUSD, DE30 (25.05.2022)
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
US500 Looking technically at the chart of the US500 index, the quotes have been in a downtrend since the beginning of April. As for the H4 interval,...
Knot once again shows himself from a very hawkish side, although of course being the head of the central bank in the Netherlands, he usually showed such...
Futures signal lower US session opening Expectations for FOMC minutes data and durable goods orders Nvidia to release quarterly results...
European markets trim early gains DE30 fails to hold above 14,000 pts Nordex slumps after guidance cut European stock market...
Lockdowns in China and the Russia-Ukraine war remain the key downward risks of coffee demand. A recent report forecasts that the demand for coffee will...
New Zealand dollar is the best performing major currency today, following the RBNZ rate decision. Central bank delivered a second 50 basis point rate hike...
European markets launched session higher FOMC minutes at 7:00 pm BST Nvidia to release earnings after session close European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.81%, Nasdaq slumped 2.35% lower and Russell 2000 moved 1.56% lower. Dow...
Bears dominated the trading floors in Europe. Dutch NED25 (-2.04%) and the German DE30 (-1.8%) were among biggest losers; Wall Street is trying to...
Beyond Meat (BYND.US) stock surged more than 7.0% at the beginning of the session after the plant-based burger maker launched a campaign with Kim...
Today investors were served another weak readings from the US, which deepened stagflation fears. S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI fell to 57.5...
Major Wall Street indices continue to move lower as today's disappointing PMI and new home sales figures from the US fueled fears of a recession following...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) made its Q1'23 quarterly fiscal report on May 25, 2022 at close of business. NVDA's close ties to cryptocurrency mining could...
US Manufacturing PMI decreased to 57.5 in May from 59.2 in April, below forecasts of 57.9, preliminary estimates showed; US Services PMI fell to 53.5...
US stock opened lower ECB Lagarde and FED Powell speeches Snap (SNAP.US) issued profit warning Best Buy (BBY.US) stock under pressure after mixed...
News from the world of technology Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg highlighted the company's direction to focus on providing devices and...
Technology company Snap Inc. yesterday issued a troubling statement, part of which was sent to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 tests 14,000 pts area Daimler Truck plans to take a 10% stake in Manz European stock...
British pound has been performing relatively well in the early hours of European morning trade. However, the situation took a U-turn following the release...
Flash PMI indices for May from France and Germany were released at 8:15 am BST and 8:30 am BST, respectively, this morning. Data release came after PMIs...
