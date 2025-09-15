Economic calendar: Eurozone inflation and FOMC speaks (19.05.2025)
Monday’s economic calendar is typically light. The overnight data from China carry the most weight for market sentiment and FX: they once again highlight...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Wall Street closed in the green on Friday (S&P 500: +0.7%, Nasdaq: +0.5%, DJIA: +0.78%, Russell 2000: +0.9%), but U.S. index futures slipped...
The session on the European stock exchanges closed with small gains. DAX was up 0.3%, and the British FTSE almost 0.6%. Wall Street indices...
Gold is ending the week lower as demand for risk assets continues and the S&P 500 looks to close out another week of gains on Wall Street. The lack...
As trade tensions ease, risk appetite is increasing — already visible in the gains on Wall Street and declines in gold. The coming week could bring...
Shares of a company Quantum Computing from the quantum computing and computer science sector are up 36% today after the firm beat net income expectations...
Boeing has reportedly reached a preliminary agreement with U.S. prosecutors to avoid prosecution in a fraud case related to two deadly crashes involving...
University Michigan Sentiment Prelim: 50.8 (Forecast 53.4, Previous 52.2); second lowest on record. Expectations Prelim: 46.5 (Forecast 48.6, Previous...
U.S. markets are opening Friday slightly higher on signs of a softening bullish momentum that has propelled markets this week. Stocks are also reacting...
Ukrainian Diplomatic source cited by media informed that the Russian demands at talks in Istanbul are unrealistic and go far beyond anything previously...
13:30 BST, United States - Housing Starts for April: Total: actual 1.361M; forecast 1.364M; previous 1.324M; MoM Change: actual 1.6% MoM;...
RIPPLE quotes are moving from the early April in the upper channel. Looking at the H4 interval, a downward correction has been building for two sessions....
The GBPJPY currency pair has been in an upward trend since the second week of April. Technically speaking, the price managed to exceed the resistance zone...
Deutsche Bank shares rose after CEO Christian Sewing announced plans for a second share buyback in 2025 Allianz shares climbed after reaffirming...
The dollar weakened against the yen, with USD/JPY falling 0.8% to 145.20 as markets responded to softer U.S. inflation data and Japan's surprisingly...
Today's economic calendar features key US housing market data and consumer sentiment readings, alongside EU economic forecasts and trade balance figures....
Asian markets mixed to end the week with mixed cues from Wall Street's middling overnight close. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index declined over...
US stocks edge higher with the US500 rising 0.46%, US30 and US100 gaining 0.42%. Markets are searching for the next catalyst after US-China trade-truce...
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) shares plunged 15% on Thursday, extending losses to over 50% in the past month as the company faces mounting challenges. The...
Dick’s Sporting Goods confirmed today that the company is acquiring Foot Locker Inc. for $2.4 billion, valuing the company at $24 a share. In reaction...
