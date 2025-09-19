Chart of the day - EURUSD (24.05.2022)
EURUSD is on the rise in recent days with great help from the ECB. Members of the European Central Bank struck a hawkish tone, including ECB President...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
European markets set for a lower opening Flash PMIs for May from Europe and US ECB Lagarde speaks at Davos Futures markets...
US indices rallied yesterday with S&P 500 gaining 1.86%, Dow Jones adding 1.98% and Nasdaq moving 1.59% higher. Russell 2000 gained 1.10% Moods...
The stock exchange indices from the Old Continent ended the session higher. The DAX gained nearly 1.38%, the FTSE100 added 1.67% and the CAC40 gained...
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.US) shares jumped more than 7.0% on Monday after one of the major investment banks lifted its financial guidance for...
When looking at EURUSD on the H4 interval, one can notice that the pair rebounded sharply after a recent strong sell-off. If the upward direction is maintained,...
Two weeks ago the EUR/USD hit new lows this year near 1,035. However, buyers have been able to regain control since the price hit new lows. Furthermore,...
US stocks opened higher Broadcom (AVGO.US) in talks to acquire VMware (VMW.US) Electronic Arts (EA.US) is seeking a buyer or merger partner US...
Bitcoin managed to defend major support zone On-chain volume hits multi-month lows G7 wants to step up crypto regulation Most of the major...
European stocks markets trade higher DE30 with failed attempt of breaking above 14,240 pts area Siemens Energy offers to buy Gamesa...
Euro got a lift from ECB President Lagarde today with EURUSD jumping above 1.0650 - the highest level in almost a month. Lagarde joined other ECB members...
The Australian dollar is one of the best performing major currencies today. Parliamentary elections were held in Australia that resulted in a change of...
European markets set to open higher German IFO index tops the calendar Earnings report from Zoom Video Communications Index...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei gained 0.6%, S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.1%, Kospi traded flat and indices...
European indices ended the week above the breakeven mark. DAX gained 0.72% today, while CAC40 and FTSE100 gained 0.20% and 1.19% respectively; Negative...
Deere & Company (DE.US) stock tumbles more than 12.0% during today's session after the agricultural machinery and heavy equipment maker reported...
Costco is an American wholesaler whose stock price fell sharply this week. What was the reason for such a deep sell-off? Nearly $ 40bn floated...
Current week is a volatile one, especially when it comes to stock markets. Massive sell-off on Wall Street in the middle of the week reminded investors...
World indices rose sharply early in the session supported by optimistic news from China. PBoC decided to trim its mortgage reference rate by a wide margin,...
US stocks opened higher Mixed quarterly results from Foot Locker (FL.US) and Deere (DE.US) Palo Alto Networks (PANW.US) stock rose sharply on upbeat...
