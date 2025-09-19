DE30 tests 50% retracement near 14,100 pts
European markets trade higher DE30 tests 50% retracement near 14,100 pts Telefonica Deutschland declares €0.18 dividend per...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Release of the UK retail sales report for April this morning turned out to be a positive surprise. While retail sales were 4.9% YoY lower in April, the...
European indices set for higher opening UK retail sales with unexpected monthly increase in April Industrial production and jobs...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower but magnitude of a drop was much smaller than the day before. S&P 500 dropped 0.58%, Dow Jones...
European indices continue to move lower. DAX fell 1.26% while the CAC40 and FTSE100 dropped 1.20% and 1.07% respectively; The latest ECB meeting minutes...
Under Armour (UA.US) shares tumbled more than 10.0% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley downgraded sports equipment company stock to ‘equal weight’...
The spectacular collapse of the Terra (Luna) project and associated stablecoin UST created caused strong perturbations in the entire crypto market. Not...
The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index in the US plunged to 2.6 in May, the lowest level since June 2020, and well below analysts’ estimates 16....
US stocks opened lower Weak Philly Fed and claims readings Kohl’s (KSS.US) stock under pressure as inflation weighs on profits US indices...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.218 million in the week ended May 14, compared to 0.203 million reported in the...
On Thursday, the German leading index continued the decline it initiated yesterday. D1 chart The DE30 continues its downward movement after a bearish...
Key takeaways from April's ECB Minutes: Policymakers widely expressed concern over high inflation numbers while many upside risks to inflation...
Cisco Systems is another US company that released a worrying earnings report. An important thing to note is that the report from Cisco was for the February-April...
The Swiss franc is the best performing G10 currency today. Part of the move can be reasoned with an overall risk-off attitude in the markets, that favors...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 paints daily low near 13,700 pts Suedzucker maintains fiscal-2023 profit forecast European...
Wall Street slumped yesterday with S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropping more than 4%. This was the worst Wall Street session in almost 2 years! Concerns over...
European stock markets set to open lower ECB minutes top the agenda for today Speeches from de Guindos and Kashkari European...
US indices slumped yesterday and finished trading near daily lows. S&P 500 dropped 4.04%, Dow Jones moved 3.57% lower and Nasdaq slumped 4.73%....
European indices erased yesterday's gains and finished today's session sharply lower. DAX fell 1.26% while the CAC40 and FTSE100 dropped 1.20%...
Target (TGT.US) stock cratered over 25% after the big-box retailers reported disappointing quarterly earnings and rising price pressures had a negative...
