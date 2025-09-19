Fear prevails in the crypto market. Bitcoin broke below major support
During today's session, the popular 'Fear and Greed Index' showed a reading of 12 points, which confirms that we are currently dealing with...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Major Wall Street fell sharply on Wednesday as gloomy macroeconomic outlook coupled with weak quarterly results from major US retailers continue to weigh...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell unexpectely while gasoline stockpiles...
US stocks opened lower Target (TGT.US) stock tumbles as inflation hits profits Lowe’s (LOW.US) shares took a hit after mixed quarterly results US...
Canada’s annual inflation rate increased to 6.8% in April from 6.7 % in February and was above market expectations of a 6.7% rise....
US500 Let's start today's analysis with the US500 chart. Looking at the D1 time frame, we can see that the index managed to return above the...
European stock markets trade mixed DE30 loses bullish momentum after break above 50% retracement UniCredit was interest in Commerzbank...
A pack of inflation data from the United Kingdom was released this morning at 7:00 am BST. Headline CPI inflation accelerated from 7.0% to 9.0% YoY in...
European markets set to open flat Canadian inflation expected to stay unchanged in April Earnings from Cisco Systems, Lowe's...
US indices finished yesterday's trading with large gains. S&P 500 jumped 2.02%, Dow Jones moved 1.34% higher and Nasdaq gained 2.76%. Small-cap...
European indices rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, with DAX closing 1.59% higher, while CAC40 and FTSE100 added 1.30% and 0.72% respectively; Upbeat...
Today's retail sales figures showed that despite surging inflation Americans are still willing to spend their money. Retail sales in the US increased...
Today's session on the currency market brings a continuation of the weakness of the US dollar against other currencies. There is especially a lot going...
Walmart (WMT.US) stock plunged nearly 9% on Tuesday after a major US retailer recorded disappointing quarterly earnings and lowered its full-year financial...
US stocks opened higher Retail sales in line with expectations Walmart (WMT.US) stock plunges after earnings release US indices launched today's...
Markets are considering negative earnings estimates for Coinbase for 2022 and 2023. However, the institutional aspect of cryptocurrencies and their acceptance...
Industrial production in the US jumped to 1.10% in April, after 0.9% increase in March and above market consensus of a 0.5% advance. On...
US retail sales data for April was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report came in line with expectations and did not trigger any major moves on...
Thales Group is a French conglomerate known for its holdings in the defense and critical infrastructure industries. The company focuses on cutting-edge,...
EURUSD continues to recover from recent drops. The main currency pair broke above the 1.05 mark today. Euro is trading almost 1% higher against the US...
