BREAKING: US500 tests 4,000 area after Michigan data
Preliminary data from University of Michigan for April was the sole noteworthy release from the United States scheduled for today. Report was released...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Preliminary data from University of Michigan for April was the sole noteworthy release from the United States scheduled for today. Report was released...
Wall Street indices launched Friday's trading higher Russell 2000 recovers after reaching textbook range of downside breakout MicroStrategy...
The crash of the Luna cryptocurrency has become one of the most spectacular events in the entire history of the cryptocurrency market. The project lost...
Shares of Twitter (TWTR.US) are slumping18% in premarket today after Elon Musk said that deal has been temporarily put on hold. Tesla CEO said that acquisition...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tests 13,880 pts area Deutsche Telekom (DTE.DE) posted better than expected earnings Major European...
Gold fell to three-month lows on Friday and is on track for the fourth consecutive week of declines as the hawkish Fed sparked a rally in the dollar, which,...
European markets set for higher opening Eurozone industrial production Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index at 3:00 pm BST Futures markets point...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.13%, Dow Jones moved 0.33% lower, while Nasdaq rose 0.06% and Russell 2000...
European indices resumed downward move and finished today’s session in the red, with DAX closing 0.64% lower, while CAC40 and FTSE100 fell 1.01%...
Precious metals fell sharply during the second part of today's session, with palladium and silver being the top laggards, which were pressured by the...
GameStop (GME.US), AMC (AMC.US) and other meme stocks skyrocketed during today's session boosted by retail investors, despite overall negative sentiment....
The USDCHF pair reached parity for the first time since December of 2019 amid the significant divergence in policy between the US and Swiss central bank....
The USDJPY pair fell over 200 pips on Thursday, pulling further away from a 20-year high, as US Treasury yields pulled back sharply on speculation that...
US stocks continue to move lower Disney (DIS.US) plunges after weak earnings Beyond Meat (BYND.US) tumbles 27.0% after analyst's downgrade US...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.203 million in the week ended May 7, compared to 0.200 million reported...
The German benchmark index trades little changed on Thursday as intraday losses were recovered. D1 chart The DE30 has been fluctuating this week...
Upstart Holdings release Q1 earnings report on Monday Q1 results turned out to be better-than-expected Disappointing guidance sent...
European stock market indices plunge DE30 tests 13,500 pts area Earnings from Merck, HeidelbergCement and Siemens European...
The largest stablecoin Tether USDT is losing its so-called peg correlation with the U.S. dollar today and has slipped below $0.95 which could be the cause...
Concerns over stability of global markets as well as the condition of the global economy triggered another wave of USD appreciation. It becomes evident...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator