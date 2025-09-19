Chart of the day - GBPUSD (12.05.2022)
The UK GDP report for March and full-Q1 was the only noteworthy European data releases scheduled for today. Report saw daylight at 7:00 am BST and turned...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
The UK GDP report for March and full-Q1 was the only noteworthy European data releases scheduled for today. Report saw daylight at 7:00 am BST and turned...
European markets set for lower opening US PPI for April due at 1:30 pm BST UK economy unexpectedly contracted in March Futures...
US indices resumed a drop yesterday with all major Wall Street benchmarks finishing trading significantly lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.65%, Dow Jones...
European indices finished today’s session in upbeat moods, with DAX closing 2.17% higher while CAC40 and FTSE100 rose 2.50% and 1.44% respectively,...
Wendy’s (WEN.US) shares fell nearly 10.0% during today's session after the restaurant chain reported disappointing first quarter figures caused...
Annual inflation rate in the US slowed to 8.3% in April from a 41-year high of 8.5% in March, but less than market forecasts of 8.1%. On a monthly basis,...
Bitcoin has once again slipped below the psychological $30,000 level and is struggling to hold on to key support. Meanwhile, investor concerns and controversy...
Report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market as crude and gasoline inventories both jumped unxpectedly. •...
US stocks bounced of recent lows US CPI inflation above expectations Coinbase (COIN.US) stock plunges after unexpected quarterly loss US indices...
Inflation data worsened market sentiment again. Analysts expected that today’s reading may show some signs of easing price pressures. Indeed, inflation...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for April has just been released and showed that price growth eased slightly compared to March. The headline inflation ...
US500 Let's start today's analysis with the US500 chart. Looking at the D1 time frame, we can see that the index bounced off the major support...
The US CPI report for April scheduled for 1:30 pm BST is a key point in today's economic calendar. Market expects US price growth to decelerate. Headline...
The Terra/Luna cryptocurrency dropped another 75% overnight alone. This is one of the most spectacular crashes in cryptocurrency history and the biggest...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tries to break above 13,600 pts resistance Bayer slumps as chances for favorable Roundup...
Release of the US CPI report for April is a key event of the day. Inflation report will be released at 1:30 pm BST and is expected to show a deceleration...
European indices set to open slightly higher US CPI report in the spotlight Beyond Meat and Walt Disney to report Q1 earnings European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.25%, Dow Jones moved 0.26% lower and Nasdaq added 0.98%. Russell 2000 finished...
European indices finished today's session in green, following a big slump on Monday, with DAX closing 1.15% higher while CAC40 and FTSE100 rose...
Upstart (UPST.US) shares plunged over 60% during today's session despite better-than-expected quarterly results. Sell-off was triggered by weak...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator