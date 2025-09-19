BREAKING: WTI breaks through $100 support!
Today's trading session brings a continuation of declines in oil prices reacting to recession fears, obstacles to the European Union ban on Russian...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
US stocks launched today's session higher, however positive sentiment quickly faded away and major Wall Street indices pulled back to yesterday's...
US stocks opened higher Novavax (NVAX.US) stock sinks after weak quarterly results Major Wall Street indices launched today's session higher...
Peloton (PTON.US) stock plunged over 25.0% before the opening bell after the exercise equipment and media company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly...
Terra Luna is a project that has recently encouraged investors with high rewards for staking on the network. The project also boasted a growing TVL (Total...
Oil Oil prices plummeted yesterday amid broad market sell-off and expectations that EU will soften its planned embargo to secure support WTI...
European indices try to recover from yesterday's drop DE30 tests 13,600 pts resistance zone Bayer, Fraport and Munich Re reported...
Risk assets like equities, cryptocurrencies or oil plunged yesterday in a broad market sell-off. Policy tightening and global economic slowdown resulting...
European markets opened higher German ZEW index on the agenda 4 Fed members scheduled to speak European stock market indices...
US indices plunged yesterday amid concerns over monetary policy tightening and overall deterioration in global economic outlook due to pandemic situation...
This week started in bleak moods and has not got any better as US investors failed to reverse the course for global indices. In fact, US500 is bound to...
European blue chips indices dropped over 2% US futures drop - Nasdaq down 3.5%, S&P 500 tests 4,000 pts area Oil pulls bank after...
Today's session is again marked by strong falls in the indices, while the US dollar regains strength. However, the EUR/USD pair has managed to hold...
Palantir Technologies reported earnings Revenue in-line with expectations, profit misses Positive cash generation Weaker...
Gold has a rough time behind it. The outbreak of war in Ukraine triggered a price jump but it was of a short-term nature. Price jumped above $2,000 per...
Wall Street indices launched new week lower US30 tests 32,300 pts support Ford plans to sell a stake in Rivian Wall Street...
Bitcoin hits 3-month low Number of BTC whales is decreasing Terra plunged over 13.0% Major cryptocurrencies came under heavy selling...
Bitcoin's price has been falling over the weekend, and today the 'king of cryptocurrencies' dropped to levels not seen since July 2021, in...
Earnings season on Wall Street is slowly drawing to a close. Majority of large US companies have already released their financial statements for the first...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 continues to move lower Infineon (IFX.DE) stock plunges despite upbeat quarterly results European stock...
