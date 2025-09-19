Chart of the day - AUDUSD (09.05.2022)
The US dollar is continuing its rampaging amid worsening market sentiment. The dollar index jumped above the 104 mark, hitting a fresh 20-year high, as...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
The US dollar is continuing its rampaging amid worsening market sentiment. The dollar index jumped above the 104 mark, hitting a fresh 20-year high, as...
European markets expected to open lower Sentix index from the Euro area US wholesale inventories US CPI in later part of the week Futures...
• Indices from Asia-Pacific traded lower today. Nikkei plunged 2.35%, S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.2% and Kospi moved 1.35% lower. Stock markets in China...
European indices ended today's session mostly lower. Dax fell by 1.64% and CAC 40 lost 1.73% as inflation and growth concerns still weigh on market...
Virgin Galactic shares yesterday lost nearly 11% and a downward move prevails today after the space-travel company posted a larger-than-expected quarterly...
The Labor Department's closely watched employment report showed that nonfarm payrolls grew by 428K the same as in March after being downwardly...
The FOMC decision is already behind us and it has provided some clarity on the future path of US monetary policy. However, this path could change depending...
US stocks opened lower NFP above expectations Under Armour (UAA.US) plunges on weak outlook US indices launched today's session lower,...
The US100 technology index broke below the key support level of 13,000 pts, which was tested several times in recent days as well as in February and March....
The US economy added 428k jobs in April, compared to the 431k increase in March and above market expectations of 385k. The...
The NFP report for April will be released today at 2:30 pm BST. Probably the market will be limited, due to the recent Fed decision and the collapse in...
The cryptocurrency market has experienced very high volatility in recent days, the sell-off has sparked concerns over the risk of recession and galloping...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 invalidates inverse head and shoulders pattern Commerzbank CEO warns of higher credit provisions European...
As the first Friday of a new month has arrived, the time has come for release of the US jobs data. Report for April may have less gravity than usual as...
European markets set to open slightly lower April's jobs data from US and Canada Speeches from Fed Williams and Bostic Futures...
US indices slumped yesterday, erasing all of post-FOMC gains. S&P 500 dropped 3.56%, Dow Jones moved 3.12% lower and Nasdaq slumped 4.99%. Russell...
• European indices finished today's session mostly lower, despite a strong start. Dax fell 0,49%, CAC 40 lost 0.43% while FTSE rose 0.13%; •...
Nikola (NKLA.US) stock spiked 15.0% in premarket and currently is trading 2.0% higher despite broad negative sentiment. EV trucker maker posted unexpectedly...
Major cryptocurrencies are trading lower on Thursday, as yesterday's Fed-induced relief rally ran out of steam and investors try to assess whether...
We recently wrote about the potential of EchoStar, a company that could benefit from the growing popularity of satellite internet and space services. The...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator