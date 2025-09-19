📉US100 plunges over 3.5%❗
Major Wall Street indices are trading under pressure on Thursday as the Fed induced rally lost steam. Declines are most profound on Nasdaq, which fell...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
WTI crude prices jumped more than 3.5% after President Biden announced that the United States intends to buy 60 million barrels of crude oil. As reported...
US stocks opened lower Weekly claims rose last week Shopify (SHOP.US) stock tumbles following disappointing quarterly results US indices launched...
Daily changes of more than 1% in the Forex market are very rare. However, during today's session the pound is losing more than 2% against the US dollar....
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.200 million in the week ended April 30, compared to 0.180 million reported in the previous...
Share price of Palantir Technologies had a wild ride in recent months Stock jumped 50% and erased all of the gains later on Business...
The German benchmark index slips on Thursday, but the losses have been limited so far. D1 chart The DE30 is correcting a small part of its recent...
Bank of England announced a monetary policy decision today at 12:00 pm BST. Bank decided to increase interest rates by 25 basis points with the main rate...
European indices trade higher DAX breaks above neckline of inverse head and shoulder pattern Earnings from Airbus, BMW and Zalando European...
FOMC delivered a 50 basis point rate hike, in-line with market expectations, and announced the beginning of balance sheet run-off in June. As the pace...
European markets set for higher opening Bank of England expected to deliver 25 bp rate hike Earnings from Nikola and Virgin Galactic Futures...
FOMC delivered a 50 basis point rate hike and announced the beginning of quantitative tightening in June at a pace of $47.5 billion per month. Pace...
Fed delivers first 50 basis point rate hike in 22 years QT to begin in June at pace of $47.5 billion per month Fed is not actively...
Fed is aware that inflation is much too high and causes hardships Covid lockdowns in China can add to supply chain issue Impact of...
A long-awaited FOMC decision has been just announced. In-line with market expectations, the US central bank decided to deliver the first 50 basis point...
The US dollar is trading lower against the majority of G10 peers less than an hour ahead of the key FOMC decision (7:00 pm BST). Market consensus calls...
Uber Technologies shares are losing ground today despite the release of solid earnings. Company is still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic that...
Advanced Micro devices trades higher after Q1 earnings Much of the initial gain erased already Revenue jumped 71% YoY in Q1 2022,...
Eyes of oil traders are turned to Europe today as the European Union debates over the shape of the looming embargo on Russian oil. This is a major medium-...
While today is all about the FOMC decision in the evening (7:00 pm BST), it does not mean that the US economic calendar for the earlier part of the day...
