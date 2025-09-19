US OPEN: Wall Street indices trade flat ahead of FOMC decision
Wall Street indices launched cash session mixed Moderna triples vaccine sales in Q1 2022 Tesla plans to set up second factory in...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
ADP employment report for April was released today at 1:15 pm BST. As a final hint ahead of the NFP release this Friday (1:30 pm BST), the report was closely...
Lyft plunges 25% in premarket trading Unexpected Q1 profit not enough to appease investors Number of active riders disappoints Company...
The Fed will raise interest rates by 50 basis points Further communication will be crucial when it comes to overbought dollar, oversold gold and US...
European indices trade lower EU implements ban on Russian oil Siemens Healthineers (SHL.DE) raised its targets for the 2022 European...
Oil prices are trading more than 2.5 percent higher today following the European Union's proposal for a conditional embargo on Russian oil and refined...
The AUDUSD pair rebounded yesterday after the Reserve Bank of Australia lifted its official cash rate for the first time in more than a decade in response...
European markets set to open lower Fed policy decision in the evening ADP report on employment change in April Futures markets point to a flat...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 jumped 0.48%, Nasdaq added 0.22% and Dow Jones rose 0.20% Stocks in Asia traded lower....
Natgas prices are gaining again amid slowing US production growth and insufficient infrastructure to increase gas production and availability to US consumers....
Wall Street opens with a modest but positive tone, continuing the recovery that began late afternoon yesterday. Markets are bracing for the Fed decision,...
- AMD results will be released today, after the Wall Street session - Expectations point to $5.01 billion in revenue ($3.45 billion a year earlier) -...
In the first part of the European session we received 3 economic reports from Europe: labour market data from Germany and Eurozone and also Eurozone producer...
Mercedes loses, BMW gains, Stellantis rises after decision to sell German joint venture to Italian-French-US car-maker giant BP with highest quarterly...
The US dollar maintains its dominance. Even the Australian dollar, which received support from a larger-than-expected interest rate hike, is unable to...
The AUDNZD pair is clearly going up further and is at its highest since July 2018, breaking through the August 2020 peaks. The Australian dollar is gaining...
Holidays in China, Japan, India, Turkey and Poland Stocks in Hong Kong fell sharply after one day off. Stocks in the United States rebounded yesterday....
The major US indices began the month of May with declines, led today by the S&P 500 index, which lost 1.34%, while the Dow Jones was trading...
Teladoc Health (TDOC.US) is the largest remote health care company in the United States and the world, whose shares gained particular popularity and...
The weekly series of interest rate hike decisions will begin tomorrow at 05:30 BST by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Analyst consensus assumes...
