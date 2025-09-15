BREAKING: US industrial and manufacturing production weaker than expected🗽USDIDX loses 0.3%
US Industrial Production MoM came in at 0% vs 0.1% exp. and -0.3% previously Manufacturing production also came in below expectations, dropping -0.4%...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
US Business Inventories MoM: 0.1% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous 0.2%) US NAHB Housing Market Index: 34 (Forecast 40, Previous 40)
Walmart shares rose after the retail giant reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings UnitedHealth Group announced a surprise CEO change with...
Oil drops 3% in response to progress in nuclear negotiations between Iran and the U.S. After months of talks, both sides have made concrete declarations...
Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve Chair, spoke today about monetary policy during an event organized by Laubach Research. He emphasized the growing uncertainty...
US PPI YoY (in April): 2.4% (Forecast 2.5%, Previous 2.7%) US PPI MoM: -0.5% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous -0.4%) US Core PPI YoY (in April):...
According to the residential real estate brokerage company, Redfin (RDFN.US) , pending US home sales fell 3.4% year over year during the 4 weeks ending...
DAX rebounds after lower open; DE40 Up 0.1%, defense sector improves sentiments on German market as media reports around Russia - Ukraine summit in Istanbul...
Breaking: Eurozone GDP QoQ Flash: 0.3% (Forecast 0.4%, Previous 0.4%) Eurozone GDP Flash YoY: 1.2% vs 1.2% exp. and 1.2% previously
Today’s economic calendar is exceptionally packed and will be rich in key data from both the Eurozone and the U.S., crucial from a market perspective. We...
07:45 AM BST, France - Inflation Data for April: French HICP: actual 0.9% YoY; forecast 0.8% YoY; previous 0.9% YoY; French...
07:30 AM BST, Switzerland - Inflation Data for April: PPI: actual 0.1% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM; PPI:...
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - GDP data: GDP (Q1): actual 0.7% QoQ; forecast 0.6% QoQ; previous 0.1% QoQ; GDP (Q1): actual...
The recent rally on Wall Street stalled yesterday as the initial momentum from the China-U.S. negotiations faded and concerns about sticky inflation...
European indices, including the DAX and FTSE, closed the session slightly in the red. Sentiment on the Warsaw Stock Exchange was somewhat weaker, but...
The U.S. dollar is showing limited volatility today, but several Federal Reserve members continue to comment on the economic outlook and monetary policy...
EIA Crude Oil Inventories: 3.454M (Forecast -2.209M, Previous -2.032M) EIA Gasoline Inventories: -1.022M (Forecast -0.938M, Previous 0.188M) EIA...
Super Micro Computer (SMCI.US) shares jumped 15% to $44.7, extending Tuesday's 16% rally following a series of positive developments for the AI server...
Super Micro Computer shares surged 15% extending Tuesday's 16% rally after Saudi Arabia-based DataVolt signed a multi-year partnership agreement...
AMD (AMD.US) stock is up more than 5% ahead of Wall Street's open after U.S. President Donald Trump secured $600 billion in commitments from Saudi...
