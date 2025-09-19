DE30 tests neckline of inverse head and shoulders pattern
European stock market indices trade higher DE30 tests neckline of inverse head and shoulders pattern Aixtron surges over 10% after...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Coronavirus pandemic in China is far from over. While the number of new daily cases moderated recently, restrictions remain in place creating a drag on...
A flurry of Q1 GDP reports from European countries was released this morning. However, the most closely watched one, as always, was the German release...
European markets set to open higher Q1 GDP data from Europe US core PCE inflation for March to be released in early afternoon Futures...
US indices had a stellar session yesterday in spite of the US GDP miss. S&P 500 gained 2.47%, Dow Jones moved 1.85% higher and Nasdaq surged...
European equities rose for a second day on Wednesday, with the FTSE 100, CAC40 and the DAX 30 adding 1.13, 0.98% and 1.35%, respectively, supported...
Pinterest (PINS.US) stock trades 8.0% higher after the image sharing company posted upbeat quarterly results. Pinterest reported adjusted earnings...
Oil prices moved higher on Thursday following the news that the EU could halt Russian crude imports after Germany reportedly dropped its opposition to...
The American economy contracted an annualized 1.4% in Q1 2022 following a 6.9% growth in Q4 2021 and missed analysts’ expectations of a 1.1%...
The largest cryptocurrency benefited from upbeat moods which prevail on the equity markets and the slowdown in the dynamic growth of the US dollar. Bitcoin...
US stock open higher US GDP unexpectedly contracts in Q1 Meta Platforms (FB.US) stock surges on upbeat quarterly results US indices launched...
Today another US tech giant - Apple will report its quarterly figures. What results do analysts expect and what should we pay attention to? EPS expectations:...
The American economy unexpectedly contracted an annualized 1.4% on quarter in the first three months of 2022, well below market forecasts of a 1.1% expansion...
The German benchmark index tested the psychological mark of 14,000 points on Thursday. D1 chart The DE30 continues its recovery course, gaining around...
Amazon to report Q1 earnings after market close Sales growth seen near upper limit of company's guidance Huge drop in profits...
Annual inflation rate in Germany rose to 7.40% YoY in April, the highest since June 1992, from 7.3% YoY in previous month and above market estimates...
Boeing slumped 7.5% after Q1 results Sales and earnings missed expectations significantly 24% drop in cash and cash equivalents during...
European indices trade higher DE30 bounces off 13,800 pts support and returns above 14,000 pts mark Earnings reports from HelloFresh...
Riksbank surprised markets today with an unexpected 25 basis points rate hike. Main interest rate increased from 0.00% to 0.25%. However, this is not the...
The Russian decision to halt natural gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria raised concerns that Russia may cut whole Western Europe off its gas. This has magnified...
