Economic calendar: US Q1 GDP data, German CPI for April
European markets set for higher opening US Q1 GDP data, German CPI for April Earnings from Apple and Amazon Futures markets...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed as an attempt to recover from the previous day's sell-off failed. S&P 500 gained 0.21%,...
The main European indices managed to erase some of the recent loses and ended today's session in positive territory. The Austrian and Swiss indices...
Microsoft yesterday unveiled a solid financial report for Q1 2022, which beat Wall Street's estimates. Of course, some of the forecasts for the largest...
During today's session we can observe a clear strengthening of the US dollar while precious metals took a hit. The dollar index broke above the 103...
Echostar is one of the world's leading satellite and broadband Internet service providers. Analysts expect at least 20% CAGR growth of the satellite...
Report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories rose less than expected while gasoline stockpiles dropped...
US stocks opened higher Microsoft (MSFT.US) stock rises on upbeat revenue guidance Alphabet (GOOGL.US) stock under pressure after weak quarterly...
Cryptocurrencies, like the indices, managed to erase some of the losses from the weak end of last week. Bitcoin slipped below $40,000 for the first time...
German company Biontech (BNTX.US) was developing an mRNA vaccine in collaboration with US giant Pfizer and was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the...
Meta Platforms to report earnings after market close today Revenue seen increasing 8%, net income seen 25% lower Expectations of...
Inflation seemed to be a dead topic for many years. For an extended period of time, central banks tried to stimulate price growth, mainly through higher...
European indices trade little changed DE30 tries to climb back above 13,800 pts support Earnings from Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank European...
Russian Gazprom informed Polish and Bulgarian natural gas companies that supply of Russian gas has been halted this morning and will not resume unless...
Oil has gained ground amid geopolitical tensions as Russia halted gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria until payments in Rouble are made, while hopes of...
European markets seen opening flat Russia halts gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria Meta Platforms to report earnings after market close Futures...
US indices plummeted yesterday as risks to the global growth mount. S&P 500 dropped 2.81%, Dow Jones moved 2.38% lower and Nasdaq slumped almost...
Major European indices erased early gains and finished today's session lower, with DAX 30 down over 1.20%, dragged by growth and inflation concerns...
Today's session on Wall Street brings capitulation of market bulls from the Nasdaq technology index (US100). Investors ditch FAANG stocks, whose two...
Gas supplies from Russia to Poland have been suspended, and a crisis management team has assembled in the Ministry of Climate according to Onet.pl which...
