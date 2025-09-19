Earnings preview: Alphabet
Today Alphabet (GOOGL.US) will present its financial results for Q1 2022 after the market close. Currently, Google stock is trading 20% below its November...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index increased to 107.3 in April, little-changed from the previous month's 107.2 and below...
US stocks open lower Mixed US durable goods orders data General Electric (GE.US) stock plunges despite solid quarterly results US indices...
New orders for US manufactured durable goods rose 0.80% month-over-month in March, from upwardly revised -1.7% (previous -2.1%) decrease in February...
Oil: The risk of a lockdown in the Beijing area raises concerns over demand shock demand in China On the other hand, PBOC has announced support...
Microsoft to release earnings after close of US session today Another quarter of double-digit growth expected Sales growth expected...
European indices trade higher DE30 climbs back above 14,000 pts Deutsche Boerse gains after Q1 earnings European stock market...
Oil is trading higher today, along with other risk assets. A pause in the US yield rally allowed equities to catch some breather and improved sentiment...
European markets set to open higher US durable goods orders data for March, API report Earnings reports from Alphabet and Microsoft Futures...
US indices defied global trend and managed to close higher yesterday. S&P 500 gained 0.57%, Dow Jones moved 0.70% higher and Nasdaq gained 1.29%....
European indices finished today's session sharply lower, with Germany’s DAX down 1.54% which is the lowest since mid-March as concerns regarding...
The massive sell-off recently observed in the crude oil market coincides with the negative news from China. China started opening the Shanghai area after...
The Canadian dollar weakened on Thursday after FED Chair Powell hawkish speech and downward moods prevail today amid China's worsening Covid-19 outbreak...
Teladoc (TDOC.US) has been providing services in the field of remote medicine since 2009. In 2021, the company employed nearly 4,500 doctors on the platform,...
US stocks opened lower Concerns over pandemic situation in China weighs on market sentiment Twitter (TWTR.US) reportedly nearing deal to sell itself...
Coca-Cola (KO.US) published today financial results for the first quarter of 2022, which turned out to be much better than Wall Street's expectations, Revenues:...
Gold dropped more than 1.5% today and broke below $ 1,900 an ounce. Earlier at the beginning of today's trade, price fell below the 50.0 retracement...
Twitter (TWTR.US) stock added 5% before the opening bell after Reuters reported that the social media giant could agree a takeover deal with Elon Musk...
The past week was another negative one for the cryptocurrency market as the ever-increasing list of macro uncertainties weighed on market sentiment and...
European indices and US index futures jumped slightly in the early afternoon after the People's Bank of China announced a rate cut. Reserve requirement...
