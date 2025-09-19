European indices drop as Macron relief rally never arrives
European indices drop at the start of a new week China concerns outweigh Macron victory A look at DE30, FRA40 and UK100 European...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
After the weekend, we see a continuation of the sentiment seen at the end of last week. Although Macron's win in the second round of the French presidential...
European markets set for lower opening German IFO index for April GDP reports from US and Germany later into the week Futures...
Downbeat moods could be spotted during the Asian session today. Nikkei dropped 1.7%, Kospi declined 1.4% and indices from China traded up to 3% lower....
European indices finished the week on a bearish note. DAX fell 2.48%, CAC 40 lost 1.99% and FTSE100 fell 1.39% ahead of the second round of the French...
Gap Inc (GPS.US) stock tumbled nearly 20.0% during today's session after the clothes retailer slashed its sales guidance due to "macroeconomic...
Investors are bracing for another week packed with interesting earnings releases! Traders will be offered reports from 5 US mega tech companies over the...
Today the head of BOJ Kuroda announced that the central bank must continue aggressive easing, even if it leads to a further weakening of the yen. Kuroda...
The US dollar continues to move higher after the start of the US session. One of the reasons behind this move may be the S&P Global PMI report which...
US stocks opened lower Mixed Flash PMI's Snap (SNAP.US) expects strong users growth in Q2 US indices launched today's session lower,...
US Manufacturing PMI increased to 59.7 in April from 58.8 in March, easily beating forecasts of 58.1, preliminary estimates showed. US Services...
Yesterday we observed one of the most dynamic sessions among companies producing uranium, the raw material that is the basic component of nuclear fuel....
American Express is a technology company that first entered the US credit card market. The company reported higher revenue for the first quarter of 2022...
Canada retail sales data for February was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be mixed and did not trigger any major moves on the market....
European indices trade lower on Friday DE30 tries to climb back above 14,320 pts SAP drops after Q1 earnings release European...
GBPUSD dropped below 1.30 today, for the first time since November 2020. The pair took a hit this morning following the release of UK retail sales data...
Release of preliminary PMIs for April is a key event during today's European morning. Market expected a slight deterioration in both manufacturing...
European stock markets set to open lower Flash PMIs from Europe and the United States Retail sales data from Canada Futures...
US indices plunged yesterday with the tech sector lagging the most. Stocks remain under pressure amid continued pick-up in yields. US 10-year yield...
European indices finished today's session in mixed moods, with Germany’s DAX rising nearly 1%, while Italian FTSE MIB fell 0.29% as traders...
