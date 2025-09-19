BREAKING: Risk sentiment deteriorates after Fed Daly comments
Moods worsened in the afternoon after Fed's Daly said that the Fed would likely raise rates by 50 basis points at a couple of Fed meetings, and that...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
American Airlines (AAL.US) shares rose sharply on Thursday after the air carrier’s recorded narrower than expected quarterly loss and provided an...
NATGAS prices continue to move lower after an EIA report showed domestic natural gas stocks rose to 54 billion cubic feet last week, well above analysts’...
US stocks opened higher Powell's speech at 6:00 pm BST Jobless claims above expectations American Airlines (AAL.US) and Tesla (TSLA.US) shares...
Second round of French presidential elections will be held this Sunday, April 24. As expected, incumbent president Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate...
The German benchmark index is fighting against the medium-term downtrend. D1 chart The DE30 continued its recovery on Thursday, testing the 50-day...
Tesla (TSLA.US) shares are already gaining nearly 8% in pre-market trading after releasing solid financial results for Q1 2022 that exceeded Wall...
IBM reported Q1 2022 results on Tuesday Sales and profit lower than in Q1 2022 Results mixed compared to market's forecasts Full-year...
European indices trade mostly higher DE30 breaks above 14,500 pts Sartorius jumps after Q1 earnings European stock market...
EURUSD has been trading in a downtrend for some time already. Nevertheless, an attempt to launch a recovery move could have been spotted yesterday, triggered...
European stock markets set for slightly higher opening Speeches from Fed and BoE chiefs Revised European CPI data for March European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. Dow Jones gained 0.71%, S&P/ASX 500 finished flat while Nasdaq dropped 1.22%. Russell 2000...
European indices finished today's session higher, with DAX 30 added 1.47% as upbeat corporate earnings from Heineken, Danone and ASML overshadowed...
Today FED Daly's presented her opinion regarding central bank potential tightening plans> The US has reached full employment It is appropriate...
Lululemon (LULU.US) revealed ambitious plans recently. The athletic apparel retailer expects to double its 2021 revenue to $12.5 billion by 2026, helped...
DE30 First, let's look at the German DAX index (DE30). Looking at the H4 interval, one can see that sellers failed to realize the textbook range...
Report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell unexpectedly while gasoline stockpiles dropped...
US stocks mixed Netflix (NFLX.US) weigh on tech stocks IBM (IBM.US) stock surges after upbeat quarterly results Major Wall Street indices launched...
Canada’s annual inflation rate increased to 6.70 % in March from 5.7 % in February and well above market expectations of a 6.1% rise....
Marine Le Pen, leader of the populist-chauvinist National Rally, will probably lose against Emmanuel Macron on Sunday. That would be a relief, but this...
