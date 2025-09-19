Abbott Laboratories stock plunges in pre-market despite upbeat quarterly results
Abbott Laboratories (ABT.US) stock fell over 2.0% in pre-market despite the fact that medical devices and health care companies posted quarterly figures...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Tesla to report earnings after Wall Street session today Market expects earnings to more than double More than 60% jump in revenue...
Euro rebounded sharply against the US dollar after ECB Kazaks indicated that the QE program could end at the start of the third quarter. Earlier, Christine...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 breaks above local market geometry European car sales drop for the 9th straight month European...
Netflix (NFLX.US) shares drop nearly 25% in pre-market trading today. Quarterly results released by the company yesterday after close of the Wall...
Netflix reported a drop in overall subscriber number for the first time in over a decade. Company's share price plunged over 20% in the after-hours...
Futures point to higher opening of European session Canadian CPI inflation, 3 Fed speakers Tesla earnings after Wall Street session...
US indices finished yesterday's session with big gains, led by tech sector. Nasdaq rallied 2.15%, Dow Jones added 1.45% and S&P 500 jumped...
European indices finished today's session lower, with CAC40 and the DAX 30 index down, 0.8% and 0.07%, respectively mostly due to poor performance...
Recent data indicate that OPEC + production in March was 1.45m bpd lower than targeted production levels. This is largely due to production problems in...
Lokcheed Martin (LMT.US) is one of the main contractors for advanced weapons and mission systems for the US military and allies. The company is involved...
Price of natural gas pulled back sharply, despite the still high uncertainty related to the potential suspension of exports from Russia to European...
US stocks move higher 10-year Treasury yield reached highest level since 2018 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) posted mixed quarterly figures US...
Oil: Weak import data from China and India in recent weeks The largest oil field in Libya, "Sharara", was closed due to political...
The court case pending between RippleLabs and the SEC (U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission SEC) is very popular subject into a crypto world last times....
European stock market indices drop in post-Eastern trading Russian offensive in Donbas begins Technical look at DE30, FRA40 and UK100 European...
The Australian dollar is the best performing G10 currency today, following the release of RBA minutes. The document included an important change from the...
European markets set for lower opening Housing market data from Canada and the United States IBM, Lockheed and Netflix to report...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. Dow Jones dropped 0.11%, Nasdaq moved 0.14% lower while S&P 500 finished flat. Russell 2000...
Technical Analysis - Daily time frame chart. Through the daily chart, we can see that EUR/USD is trading at this year's lows. The bearish momentum...
