US OPEN: Mixed start of the week after Easter
A mixed start of the week on Wall Street S&P 500 is gaining immediately after a slight decrease at the start Bank of America earnings came in...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
In the morning, we saw a clear pullback in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices. Bitcoin was losing up to 4%, but the losses were reduced to 3%. Ethereum was losing...
Trading in the markets has been quiet so far. EURUSD continues its small declines, which doesn't bother gold, which is breaking through the 1990 USD...
Trading on the oil market is back after the Easter break. Today’s session on the oil market started on a positive note, with about a 1% increase....
Traders are returning to markets following a long Easter weekend. Apart from recent regular themes in the market, like monetary tightening and Russia’s...
Majority of Asian markets decreased in the first session of the week. On the other hand, Korean KOSPI and DJ New Zealand have managed to stay above...
During today's session we observed limited volatility due to the fact that most of the market was closed due to Easter holidays. The stock and commodity...
Upon returning from the long Easter weekend traders, apart from recent regular themes in the market, like monetary tightening and Russia-Ukraine war, will...
Industrial production in the US increased to 0.90 % in March, from an upwardly revised 0.9% (from 0.5%) increase in February and ...
The New York Empire State Manufacturing Index rose to 24.6 pts in April- highest level since December 2021, from -11.8 pts in March and...
Technological evolution The evolution of blockchain technology continues despite the correction in the cryptocurrency market. The number of people using...
As the Easter break in many countries has already begun, the majority of equity and commodity markets in the Western countries will be shut today. However,...
Numerous markets closed due to Easter holidays No trading on majority of equity indices as well as commodities Second-tier data releases...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.21%, Dow Jones moved 0.33% lower and Nasdaq finished down 2.14%. Russell...
EURUSD briefly dropped below 1.08 Oil price continue to move higher Mixed sentiment on Wall Street During today's session, we could observe...
Nike (NKE.US) stock rose over 4.5% on Thursday after JPMorgan said China-related headwinds could be easing up even amid new lockdown restrictions,...
Retail sales rose modestly last month, however rising prices for food, gasoline and other basic products took a big share of consumers' wallets. The...
NATGAS price jumped above another major resistance zone at $7 amid lower output and as global demand for US LNG remains elevated due to the energy crisis...
The University of Michigan consumer sentiment for the US rose to 65.70 in April from 59.4 in March, above market forecasts of 58.9, preliminary...
The communiqué and the ECB conference were very dovish, contrary to market expectations. Investors believed that due to high inflation in the eurozone,...
