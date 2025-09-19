US OPEN: Wall Street mixed as investors digest banks earnings
US retail sales below expectations Mixed earnings reports from big banks Musk offers to buy Twitter (TWTR.US) for more than $40bn US...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
One of the largest investment banks in the US Wells Fargo (WFC.US) today released its financial results for Q1 2022, which turned out to be not good enough...
US retail sales data for March was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be mixed and did not trigger any major moves on the markets....
The German benchmark index starts another recovery attempt on Thursday. D1 chart The DE30 is trying to continue its recent rise. However, the bulls...
The ECB left monetary policy unchanged during its April meeting and indicates that interest rates will increase "some" time after the...
Lockheed Martin is one of top US military contractors Stock trades over 30% year-to-date higher Russia-Ukraine war encourages countries...
Musk said a moment ago that he would like to buy Twitter for cash at $ 54.2 per share (recent local highs). Musk wants to buy free-float shares. Musk points...
European indices trade mixed DE30 struggles after breaking out of downward channel Draegerwerk drops after preliminary Q1 2022 results European...
There are two big market events scheduled for today. Investors will be offer a monetary policy announcement from the European Central Bank at 12:45 pm...
European markets set to open higher ECB rate decision at 1:30 pm BST US retail sales expected to have increased in March Futures...
US indices managed to snap a losing streak and finish yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 1.12%, Dow Jones moved 1.01% higher and...
European indices closed today's session in mixed moods, with DAX 30 index down 0.4%, while CAC40 and FTSE100 finished slightly above the flat line...
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) shares managed to recoup all early losses caused by the weak quarterly results. The home goods retailer posted an unexpected...
USDCAD currency pair is experiencing increased volatility today and returns to gains after a temporary sell-off. During the conference, BoC Governor Macklema...
Report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories rose sharply while gasoline stockpiles decreased more...
The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate by 50bps to 1.0 % as widely expected. It is the second consecutive rate hike, pushing borrowing...
Mixed moods on Wall Street US PPI inflation at record levels Delta Air Lines (DAL.US) expects resurgence of travel demand US indices launched...
BlackRock (BLK.US) stock rose 0.30% before the opening bell after the world's largest asset manager reported upbeat Q1 earnings thanks to rising demand...
JPMorgan reported Q1 2022 results Results were better-than-expected Key sales metrics lower compared to Q1 2022 Credit action...
GOLD Let’s start today’s analysis with the gold market. Gold price has been trading in a sideways move between $1,895 and $1,965. Buyers...
