USDJPY at its highest level since 2002!
The dynamic sell-off on the Japanese yen continues, and the USDJPY pair has jumped to levels not seen since 2002. While the broad weakening of the currency...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 tests 14,050 pts support again Deutsche Telekom increases T-mobile US stake to 48.4% European...
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised markets today with an unexpected 50 basis point rate hike. While the Bank was expected to increase rates today,...
European stock markets Bank of Canada rate decision JPMorgan and BlackRock report Q1 earnings Futures markets point to a...
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.34%, Dow Jones moved 0.26% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.30%. Russell...
US CPI inflation highest since December 1981 Russian troops reportedly used chemical weapons in Mariupol OPEC cuts forecasts for both global oil...
CarMax Inc (KMX.US) is trading 8% lower on Tuesday after the auto retailer reported disappointing Q4 earnings as used car sales declined due to inflation...
The annual inflation rate in the US accelerated to 8.5% in March of 2022, a level not seen since December of 1981 from 7.9% in February and in line with...
WTI crude price rose over 6% during and managed to return above the psychological barrier at $100 per barrel, recovering from a 4% loss in the previous...
Raytheon (RTX.US) is one of the leading contractors of weapons and technology to the US Army. The company has signed a new contract with the Department...
US stock opened higher US CPI inflation in line with expectations Crowdstrike (CRWD.US) stock surges after Goldman upgrade US indices launched...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for March has just been released and showed a massive acceleration in price growth as energy prices remain elevated,...
Oil Russia stops releasing data on oil production and exports Tanker tracking companies point to a significant increase in Russian exports...
The cryptocurrency market has been under selling pressure this week. Growing concerns around the health of the economy have so far not supported cryptocurrency...
USD gains against most major currencies an hour ahead of key data release. Release of US CPI report for March is a key macro event of the day. Market expects...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 makes retest of 14,045 pts area Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank slump amid large share sale European...
Wall Street indices took a hit yesterday as deteriorating economic outlook in China and tighter monetary conditions globally threaten growth. While tech...
European indices set to open lower US CPI inflation in the spotlight Claims of chemical weapons use in Ukraine Futures markets...
US indices took a dive yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 1.69%, Dow Jones moved 1.19% lower and Nasdaq slumped 2.18%. Russell 2000 dropped 0.71% Indices...
Most of the major European indices finished today's session lower, with DAX 30 index fell almost 1% as prospects of tightening from major central banks...
