GOLD slumps 2.1% 📉
Increasing appetite for risky assets, easing trade tensions and still high 10-year US treasuries yield at 4.5% are still pressuring momentum on gold (GOLD),...
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
AI and semiconductor stocks are gaining significantly ahead of the open on Wall Street, extending a strong rally following a recent broad-market sell-off...
The US president Trump signalled that there may be news on Russia-Ukraine today. However, the reaction on European stock market and oil is muted. Markets...
Federal Reserve member Austan Goolsbee commented on the current U.S. monetary policy situation. Below are his key remarks, indicating the Fed is unlikely...
U.S. indices have almost fully recovered the losses triggered by the onset of the trade war initiated by Donald Trump. Even the recent progress in trade...
07:00 AM BST, Germany - Inflation Data for April: German HICP: actual 2.2% YoY; forecast 2.2% YoY; previous 2.3% YoY; German...
Today’s macroeconomic calendar is relatively light. From the U.S., there are no scheduled data releases likely to impact global financial markets....
Stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region are experiencing a mixed session. Japan, Singapore, and Australia are posting modest losses, while Chinese...
Wall Street continues to climb, driven by today’s news of a major investment by Saudi Arabia in the United States. The total investment is...
18,000 Blackwell chips for the company Humain will be delivered to a single 500 MW data center; full expansion envisions “several...
Coinbase Global, the largest US cryptocurrency exchange, is set to join the S&P 500 index before the start of trading on May 19, 2025, replacing Discover...
Indexes on Wall Street are attempting to resume gains after a lower-than-expected inflation report. At the time of publication, the US500 is up 0.42%,...
According to Chinese Finance Ministry, the country will cancel additional tariffs imposed on the US products under two later rounds of measures. Ministry...
Oil: Oil continues to recover losses after China and the U.S. reached an agreement to significantly reduce tariffs. Since hitting lows on May 5,...
Traders continue to bet on 1st Fed rate cut in September, 2nd Fed cut in October. Traders keep wagers on two Fed rate cuts by the end-2025. 01:30...
Today’s CPI data from the United States, published at 2:30 PM, is this week’s most important macroeconomic report. Before the release, the...
Shares of Coinbase (COIN.US), one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, are gaining over 9% before the opening of today's session after it was announced...
Shares of Scandinavian commercial real estate giant SBB Norden (SBBB.SE) are up almost 24% today after the heavily indebted company reported net profit...
10:00 AM BST, Germany - German ZEW Economic Sentiment for May: actual 25.2; forecast 11.3; previous -14; 10:00 AM...
Bayer AG shares jumped 11% after the company's first-quarter earnings beat expectations Munich Re reported a decline in first-quarter...
