Nio suspends production amid COVID lockdown
Nio (NIO.US) stock fell sharply at the beginning of today's session after the China-based electric car producer suspended production after several...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
US natural gas prices continue to move higher, raising cost concerns. The increases are mainly caused by growing LNG exports, which causes a decrease in...
US stocks opened lower 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.77% Elon Musk will not join Twitter's (TWTR.US) board Nio (NIO.US)...
Bitcoin approaches 40k while correlation with NASDAQ reaches ATH Cardano fell below psychological $1.00 level despite strong fundamentals The...
Oil prices are taking a hit at the beginning of a new week. Both Brent (OIL) and WTI (OIL.WTI) are trading over 3% lower on the day. The most likely reason...
Rheinmetall RNM.DE remains a leading arms supplier to the German Bundeswehr. The company manufactures and services advanced combat systems, armored vehicles,...
European indices trade lower DE30 locked in short-term trading range Rheinmetall jumps 5% after receiving order from UK government European...
First round of the French presidential elections was held this Sunday. Results showed that incumbent French President Macron has emerged victorious with...
European indices seen opening lower Speeches from 4 Fed members in the evening Busy calendar in the later part of the week Futures...
Indices from Asia traded lower at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei dropped 0.8%, Kospi declined 0.5% and indices from China traded up to 3% lower....
European stocks finished higher US 10-year Treasury rose to 2.70%, highest since November 2019 Mixed moods on Wall Street European indices...
Peloton (PTON.US) stock fell slightly on Friday despite positive comments from Morgan Stanley (MS.US). Investment bank believes the number of subscribers...
Next week will be a bit shorter for traders as the majority of developed markets will be closed on Friday in observance of the Good Friday holiday. However,...
GBPUSD pair fell sharply in recent weeks partially due to the growing discrepancy between the FED and Bank of England narratives. BoE softened its tone...
US stock markets launched session lower US 10-year Treasury rose to 2.70% Robinhood (HOOD.US) stock plunges after Goldman downgrade US indices...
The Canadian economy added only72.5 k jobs in March, following a 336.6k gain in February 336.6 and below market expectations of 80k. It was mainly...
Natural gas futures jumped to $6.50 which is the highest level since November 2008 as expected impact of additional sanctions on Russia lifted demand prospects....
Kazatomprom (KAP.UK) is the world's largest uranium producer, listed on the London Stock Exchange. In 2021 the company accounted for nearly 40% of...
European stock markets indices trade higher DE30 tested upper limit of market geometry at 14,350 pts BMW Group global sales dropped...
EURCAD is expected to be one of the more active FX pairs today. Canadian jobs market report for March will be released at 1:30 pm BST and is likely to...
