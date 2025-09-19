First round of elections in France this Sunday
The French election could end in a surprise, until recently Emmanuel Macron's win was almost certain. The first round of the French presidential election...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
The French election could end in a surprise, until recently Emmanuel Macron's win was almost certain. The first round of the French presidential election...
European stock markets set to open higher Canadian labor market report for March to be released at 1:30 pm BST First round of French...
In spite of a mixed European session, indices from Wall Street managed to finish yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.43%, Dow Jones...
European stocks recorded third day of losses Mixed moods on Wall Street US jobless claims lowest since 1968 European indices finished today's...
Levi Strauss (LEVI.US) stock erased early gains and fell more than 5.0% on Thursday despite the denim retailer posting better than expected first-quarter...
Today's data from the U.S. Department of Labor showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to 166k from 202k...
US stock opened lower Jobless claims fell sharply Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB.US) acquires major stake in HP Inc (HPQ.US) Mixed moods prevail...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.166 million in the week ended April 2, compared to 0.202 million reported in the previous...
Twitter shares rallied over 20% on Monday Elon Musk became largest shareholder in the company Musk to be included in board of directors Tesla...
The German benchmark index is testing the most important short-term support. D1 chart The DE30 slipped below the low at 14,117 points for a brief...
Minutes from the latest ECB meeting have just been released. Large number of policymakers believe that the current level of high inflation calls...
European indices trade higher on Thursday DE30 tries to climb back above 14,200 pts price zone Munich Re refuses to insure East African...
FOMC minutes released yesterday turned out to be a rather hawkish release. As expected, FOMC minutes strongly suggested that the balance sheet reduction...
European indices set to open flat ECB minutes release at 12:30 pm BST 4 Fed members set to speak European index futures recovered...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower following hawkish FOMC minutes release. S&P 500 dropped 0.97%, Dow Jones moved 0.42% lower...
European stocks fell sharply Wall Street under pressure US crude stocks rose unexpectedly FOMC minutes highlight the appetite for 0.50%...
Minutes from the FOMC meeting that took place in March has just been released. The publication did not trigger any major moves on the markets, however...
Tilray (TLRY.US) stock rose nearly 9.0% on Wednesday after the weed maker posted unexpected profit for the latest quarter, while also announcing an exclusive...
Bitcoin plunged below major support of $45,000 and other projects also recorded heavy losses during today's session as investors digest recent hawkish...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped unexpectedly while gasoline...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator