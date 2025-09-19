US OPEN: Wall Street slumps ahead of FOMC minutes
US stocks opened lower FOMC minutes at 7:00 pm BST Rivian (RIVN.US) expects to reach this year’s production target US indices launched...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
US stocks opened lower FOMC minutes at 7:00 pm BST Rivian (RIVN.US) expects to reach this year’s production target US indices launched...
FOMC minutes release at 7:00 pm BST is a top event of the day. Markets will look for hints on a pace of looming quantitative tightening and content of...
European indices drop over 1% DE30 tests 14,200-14,250 pts support zone Volkswagen to focus on premium brands European stock...
Release of FOMC minutes is a top macro event of the day (7:00 pm BST). Fed Chair Powell hinted that the document will include details on discussions on...
European markets set to open flat FOMC minutes expected to have QT hints DOE report on oil inventories Index futures point...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower, reversing much of the gains from the day earlier. S&P 500 dropped 1.26%, Dow Jones moved 0.80%...
EU plans to impose additional sanctions against Russia Hawkish Fed comments weigh on Wall Street US want to increase oil imports from Canada Major...
First Solar (FSLR.US) shares tumbled over 5% after Bank of America downgraded its stance on the manufacturer of solar panels to ‘underperform’...
Economic activity in the US services sector grew in March for the 22nd month in a row as the removal of Covid-19 restrictions increased demand and employment,...
Uranium Energy Corp (UEC.US) shares are making renewed gains today amid the company's S-K 1300 mineralogical report disclosure, in which the company...
The ISM Services PMI for the US jumped to 58.3 in March from 56.5 in the previous month and slightly below analysts’ expectations of 58.4. Further...
According to the WSJ, the Biden administration is to consider increasing oil imports from Canada. This information led primarily to a marked strengthening...
US stocks opened lower EU to propose ban on Russian coal US want to increase oil imports from Canada Elon Musk will join Twitter (TWTR.US) board...
Oil Both Brent and WTI managed to defend short-term upward trendlines WTI returned above $100 per barrel while Brent trades near $108...
The latest information shows that Russia is attacking not only fuel inventories throughout the country, but also decides to destroy food stockpiles. Ukraine...
Palantir (PLTR.US) is one of the largest providers of security and data analytics systems to government and private clients. The company remains a prime...
European indices trade mixed on Tuesday DE30 breaks above 14,500 pts resistance zone Airbus may have to delay A350 production ramp-up European...
The Australian dollar can be found among the best performing G10 currencies today. AUD caught a bid following the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) monetary...
European indices set to open flat ISM non-manufacturing expected to have improved in March Speeches from Fed Kashkari and Williams Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.8%, Dow Jones moved 0.30% higher and Nasdaq rallied 1.90%. Russell 2000...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator