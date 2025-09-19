Daily summary: Twitter drives tech sector gains
Despite a fairly good opening on the European stock market, shortly after 8:00 BST the main indices started to fall. The dynamics of the depreciation was...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD.US) acquires Pensando Systems Inc., a software company that provides cloud solutions or computing services for secure...
Bitcoin failed to break out below resistance set by SMA 200 Long-term holders accumulate the "king of cryptocurrencies" Last week brought...
During this trading session, the pair eur/usd showed again signs of bearish pressure. Let's take a close look at the current situation on the main...
Markets on Wall Street started the new trading week with gains. The technology NASDAQ 100 (US100) is currently up 0.83% and is trying to get back above...
Twitter shares are soaring nearly 30% in premarket trading following SEC disclosure of Elon Musk's ownership of company's stock. Elon...
European indices trade mostly higher DE30 approaches 14,500 pts resistance Delivery Hero jumps after updated guidance European...
Brent (OIL) launched a new week lower but has managed to quickly recover from losses. Vitol pointed that a drop in oil price below $100 would likely be...
European indices set to open higher Second-tier data from US and Canada Speeches from members of Bank of England, including Governor...
Indices from Asia traded mostly higher at the beginning of a new week. S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi added around 0.5% each while Nikkei finished flat....
The key event of the day, i.e. the publication of the NFP report came out quite well. The report itself disappointed with a reading of 431k against expectations...
This week is likely to bring a massive drop in oil market prices, although motivated mainly by the unexpected action by the US to release strategic reserves...
Crude oil remains one of the most volatile commodities as the Russia-Ukraine war threatens to significantly disrupt the supply of this energy commodity....
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 57.1 in March from 58.6 in the previous month, well below analysts’ expectations of 59.0. The...
The final opening bell of this week's trading session on Wall Street brings mixed sentiment. The technology-oriented Nasdaq started the session with...
Gamestop (GME.US) shares gained nearly 12% ahead of the US stock market open. The company joins a group of US companies that have recently announced planned...
US NFP report for March was a key macro event of the day and was released at 1:30 pm BST. Market expected a reading more or less in-line with the ADP report...
Gold is one of the more volatile commodities today and drops almost 1% ahead of NFP data release. Markets are relatively calm today in spite of Russian...
European indices trade higher on Friday DE30 tests 14,500-14,550 pts resistance zone Thyssenkrupp seeks to renegotiate steel contracts...
Flash CPI data for March from the euro area was released today at 10:00 am BST. Report was expected to show an acceleration from 5.8 to 6.7% YoY but instead...
