Chart of the day - EURUSD (01.04.2022)
Release of the US labor market data for March is a top macro event of the day. NFP report will be released in the early afternoon, at 1:30 pm BST. Market...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Release of the US labor market data for March is a top macro event of the day. NFP report will be released in the early afternoon, at 1:30 pm BST. Market...
European indices set for slightly higher opening NFP report to be release at 1:30 pm BST Russia to require ruble payments for gas Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower after Russian President Putin signed a decree requiring payments for natural gas to be made in...
Putin demands western countries pay for gas in Rubles Fed's preferred measure of inflation hits 40 year high US will release record amount of...
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA.US) plunged more than 5.0% during today's session despite the pharmacy chain posted upbeat quarterly figures. Company...
The core PCE Price Index, the preferred gauge of inflation by the Fed, increased by 5.40% in February, the highest since April of 1983, from 5.20% in the...
White House confirmed earlier speculations that will release 1 million barrels of oil per day from strategic reserves in order to lower fuel prices and...
US stocks opened lower US inflation keeps moving higher Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US) stock under pressure after analysts downgrade US...
Putin has just signed a decree requiring a payment in rubles for Russian gas: Payment for Russian gas must be made in rubles Customers should open...
Core PCE prices in the US which exclude food and energy fell to 0.4% month-over-month in February, following 0.5% gain in January and in line with...
SEC filing from Tesla points to a possible stock split Company secured nickel supply by reaching agreement with Vale Chinese lockdowns...
The German benchmark index is in the middle of a downward correction. D1 chart The DE30 is trading little changed from yesterday's close at midday...
European indices trade slightly lower on Thursday DE30 eyes another test of 14,500-14,550 pts support Volkswagen says lockdowns start...
The US dollar experienced three quarters of appreciation but the most recent week surely was not one to remember by USD bulls. US yield curve inversion...
Oil prices dived overnight after reports surfaced saying the United States is mulling a massive Strategic Petroleum Reserve release. It is said that release...
European indices set for higher opening OPEC+ ministerial meeting - no surprise expected US data pack for February, including PCE...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower as optimism over Russia-Ukraine peace talks faded. S&P 500 dropped 0.63%, Dow Jones moved 0.19%...
The Kremlin indicated today that it does not see much progress in the peace talks. During the night, despite yesterday's announcements, shelling continued...
RH (RH.US) stock tumbled over 12.0% during today's session after the high-end furniture retailer experienced a softening of demand in the first quarter....
The final US GDP expanded an annualized 6.9% in the Q4, slightly below market expectations of 7.0% and in line with preliminary reading. Today's publication...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator