Could the situation in China worsen further?
The Chinese PMI index from March will be published tomorrow, while on Friday investors will focus on the Caixin index, which includes smaller private companies....
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell more than expected while gasoline...
US stocks opened lower as optimism about a ceasefire started to fade away ADP above expectations BioNTech (BNTX.US) stock surges on upbeat quarterly...
USDJPY Let's start today's analysis by looking at the technical situation on the USDJPY currency pair. Looking at the W1 interval, we can see...
Shares of technology giant Apple (AAPL.US) have scored a historic rise. The company's stock valuation has risen for 11 days in a row which is a new...
ADP report on change in US employment in March was released at 1:15 pm BST. Data was expected to show an increase of 450k jobs following a 475k increase...
Annual inflation rate in Germany rose to 7.3% YoY in March, from 5.1% YoY in previous month and well above market estimates of 6.3%. On...
European indices trade lower Economic advisers to German Chancellor lowered GDP forecasts Rheinmetall receives big ammunition order...
Gold lost some ground as of late as negative impact of expected Fed's tightening outweighed positive impact of safe haven flows amid Russian invasion...
European futures point to a lower opening of today's session ADP report on employment change in March Flash CPI readings for...
Global stock markets rallied after Russia-Ukraine talks yesterday. Negotiators converged slightly on some issues and Russia said that it will ease...
DE30 jumped to 5-Week High Wall Street extends rally OIL. WTI briefly dropped below $100.00 per barrel European indexes finished today's...
According to US intelligence, recent statements from Russia pointing to a withdrawal from Kiev does not mean that Moscow is willing to conclude a ceasefire....
Robinhood Markets (HOOD.US) stock surged 26.0% during today's session after the trading platform operator announced it is extending its trading hours....
US retail giant Amazon AMZN.US recently announced a planned share split. The operation will aim to lower the current high share price, which of course...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 107.2 in March, from the previous month's 110.5 and slightly above market...
US stocks opened higher Peace talks show signs of progress Nielsen Holdings (NLSN.US) stock surges 20% on M&A news US indices launched...
The market has clearly moved in the last minutes following the comments of Russian negotiators. According to Russia, the peace talks are constructive and...
Oil United Arab Emirates do not plan to leave OPEC in order to boost oil production According UAE, Russia will remain OPEC+ member In...
European indices trade higher DE30 breaks above short-term trading range Delivery Hero and HelloFresh rally after recommendation...
