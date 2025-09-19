Chart of the day - US100 (29.03.2022)
Futures on the US Nasdaq-100 index (US100) reached 15,000 pts this morning. This is the highest level since February 9, 2022 and has more than recovered...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
European stock market set to open higher Next round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks API report, CB consumer confidence European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.71%, Dow Jones moved 0.27%, Nasdaq jumped 1.31% and Russell 2000...
Another round of talks between Ukraine and Russia Further lockdown in China US stocks trade mixed European indices finished today's trading...
Beyond Meat (BYND.US) dropped over 4.0% on Monday after Piper Sandler downgraded the alternative meat producer to “neutral” from “underweight” ...
EUR/USD continues to move in sideways during the beginning of this week, even though the US Dollar continues to appreciate against the majors. Technical...
USDCAD pair rose sharply during today's session as lower oil prices (which is one of Canada's major exports) pressured Loonie. Crude prices plunged...
US stocks opened higher Face-to-face talks between Ukraine and Russia US trade deficits narrowed in February Apple (AAPL.US) to cut iPhone, AirPods...
Bitcon broke above major resistance zone Dogecoin's whales become more active Cardano approaches key resistance after impressive rally The...
US tech giant and electric car supplier Tesla (TSLA.US) has announced the suspension of production in Shanghai at one of the company's largest factories...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tests upper limit of trading range at 14,550 pts Daimler Truck CEO warns that electric trucks...
The Bank Of Japan (BOJ) communicated that it will buy an unlimited amount of 10-year bonds at a fixed rate of 0.25% in order to stop the pace of parabolic...
Expectations of the Fed becoming more hawkish are on the rise following recent comments from US central bankers. Almost every Fed member that has spoken...
A strong downward move can be spotted on the oil market at the beginning of a new week. Both WTI and Brent trade 4% lower each. Drop is fuelled by news...
European markets set for higher opening Face-to-face talks between Ukraine and Russia US trade balance data for February European...
Stocks in Asia traded mixed at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei dropped 0.6%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.1% higher, Kospi traded flat and indices...
European indices finished today's session mostly higher, however recorded losses on the weekly basis as the ongoing Russian aggression on Ukraine,...
NIO (NIO.US) is a leading Chinese manufacturer and seller of electric cars and one of Tesla's (TSLA.US) main competitors. The company has suffered...
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is now in its fifth week, and neither side has made much progress. Beyond the military front, attention is focused on...
Bitcoin price is on the front foot this week despite the ongoing war and bulls hope that the relief rally may turn into a broader uptrend. The crucial...
