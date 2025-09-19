📉Bond sell-off escalates❗
In anticipation of the upcoming policy tightening cycle, the global bond market resumed downward move following recent several hawkish comments from...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US was revised lower to 59.4 in March from a preliminary of 59.7 and below February...
US stocks opened higher US struck a gas deal with the EU Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) reached a deal with Ryan Cohen US indices launched...
Tilray company (TLRY.US) is an American pharmaceutical company specializing in the production and supply of cannabis and also medical marijuana products. The...
European indices trade higher DE30 bounces off the lower limit of the range Deutsche Bank, Linde and Sap further limit activity in...
The US dollar was one of the worst performing major currencies during the Asian session today. However, USD regained ground as the beginning of the European...
European markets set for slightly higher opening German Ifo index for March 3 Fed members set to speak Futures markets point...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 1.43%, Dow Jones moved 1.02% higher and Nasdaq rallied 1.93%. Small-cap Russell...
European stocks mostly lower Upbeat moods on Wall Street Cardano price surges Equity markets in Europe ended today's trading at slightly...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) and Intel (INTC.US) shares jumped over 8.0% and 5.0% respectively— after Bloomberg reported that Nvidia is exploring using Intel...
One can observe the broad weakness of Japanese yen on Thursday. USDJPY pair jumped to the highest level since December 2015 as the outlook for monetary...
USDCAD pair fell to a two-month low of 1.2510 on the back of robust support from rising crude oil prices (with which CAD is strongly correlated) and ongoing...
At 2:30 p.m. GMT, the EIA report on US natural gas stocks was released. Working gas held in storage facilities decreased by 51 billion cubic feet (Bcf)...
US stocks opened higher NATO summit in Brussels US jobless claims lowest since 1969 Uber (UBER.US) signs a partnership deal with NYC taxis US...
The IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI for the US rose to 58.50 in March from 57.3 in February and above market forecasts of 55.8, preliminary estimates showed. Services...
Risk of EU being cut off Russian gas remains real US expected to announce natural gas supply deal with EU Cheniere Energy - first...
New orders for US manufactured durable goods fell to -2.2% month-over-month in February, from a revised 1.6% increase in January and compared to market...
European stock market indices trade lower DE30 tests lower limit of trading range HeidelbergCement to propose €2.40 dividend...
Comments from the Russian president triggered a spike in European natural gas prices yesterday. Putin said that it has ordered Gazprom to prepare for accepting...
Flash PMI indices from France and Germany were released at 8:15 am GMT and 8:30 am GMT, respectively. French readings were generally upbeat - manufacturing...
