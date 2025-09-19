Economic calendar: NATO summit, flash PMIs for March
European indices set to open slightly higher NATO summit in Brussels Flash PMIs from Europe and US Futures markets point...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower, following a downbeat trading in Europe. S&P 500 dropped 1.23%, Dow Jones moved 1.29% lower...
European indices snap five-day rally Wall Street under pressure Oil price surges amid new supply fears Major European indices finished today's...
Adobe Systems (ADBE.US) stock plunged 10% on Wednesday after the software maker issued a disappointing financial outlook, which overshadowed upbeat quarterly...
FED has not changed its approach regarding cryptocurrencies Today, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke about the cryptocurrency market: The...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell unexpectedly. while gasoline and distillate...
US stocks opened lower Weak housing market data GameStop (GME.US) stock surges after CEO Cohen acquired additional shares US...
Brent broke above $115 handle earlier today while WTI is approaching this level Bulls regained control over the oil market and resumed rally after a...
Let’s start today’s analysis with the US tech index - Nasdaq (US100). Index broke above the downward trendline and upper limit of the...
The Grayscale Fund is one of the largest Bitcoin holders in the world: The fund has been accumulating Bitcoins since 2013 and was the first institution...
European stock markets erase early gains DE30 tests mix of support in 14,450 pts area Volkswagen to invest over €7 billion in...
Most major coins were trading in the green on Tuesday, with the global cryptocurrency market cap rising 4.5% to $1.9 trillion. The buy-side demand for...
Stock in the Asia-Pacific region rallied today, following strong gains on Wall Street yesterday. Japanese Nikkei 225 (JAP225) was a top performer in the...
European markets set to open higher US housing market data, DOE report Fed Chair Powell and BoE Governor Bailey to speak today Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher as traders looked past looming Fed's tightening. S&P 500 gained 1.13%, Dow Jones moved...
European bourses near 1-month highs Upbeat moods on Wall Street Ethereum price hit $3000 European indices finished today's session higher,...
GameStop (GME.US) stock jumped more than 25% on Tuesday despite lack of any major news, which resembles the elevated volatility that we could observe in...
Matterport (MTTR.US) is a technology company dedicated to creating so-called digital equivalents, i.e. transferring real objects into virtual space. Last...
AUDUSD pair reached a new 2022 high and trades at the highest level since November 4 as investors assess whether the Reserve Bank of Australia will follow...
Bitcoin rose sharply on Tuesday which elevated the price to its highest level since the beginning of March. Some investors hope that the most popular cryptocurrency...
