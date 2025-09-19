US OPEN: Wall Street rebounds as investors digest Powell's hawkish comments
US stocks opened higher Speeches from Fed members Nike (NKE.US) stock surges on upbeat quarterly results US indices launched today's session...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Oil: The European Union could theoretically decide to ban Russian oil imports this week. Hungary is opposed to such a decision. Europe is concerned...
Recently, developers and the Ethereum Foundation reported optimistic test results of the Beacon chain, operating under the announced proof of stake model. The...
European indices trade higher DE30 tests upper limit of short-term range Nemetschek gains after releasing 2021 earnings European...
USDJPY is an almost constant upward move since the beginning of 2022. In spite of pick-up in geopolitical tensions, JPY fails to act as a safe haven and...
European indices set to open flat Speeches from Fed members and ECB President Lagarde API report on oil inventories European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower but off the daily lows. S&P 500 dropped 0.04%, Dow Jones moved 0.58% lower and Nasdaq dropped...
European stocks mixed as investors eye Ukraine Powell comments weigh on Wall Street and support US dollar Potential EU ban on oil imports from Russia European...
NIO (NIO.US) shares price took a hit today, after Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu lowered price target on Chinese electric vehicle maker stock to $50 from...
Bitcoin Lightning Network reached new capacity highs Goldman Sachs conducted its first offer over-the-counter Bitcoin options Cryptocurrency adoption...
Major Wall Street indices fell to their session lows during the Fed Chair Powell annual speech to the National Association for Business Economics (NABE)....
The start of this week's trading started relatively calmly in the forex market, with EUR/USD remaining sideways depistes the breakout of an important...
WTI crude (OIL.WTI) futures jumped nearly 5% at the beginning of the week, extending gains for a third straight session as the peace talks between Ukraine...
US stocks opened higher Lack of progress in Russia-Ukraine talks Boeing 787-800 jet crashed in China Anaplan (PLAN.US) stock surges on M&A...
According to Russian media, Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Moscow was considering suspending uranium exports. In addition, a Russian court decided...
Boeing 787-800 jet crashed in China Over 130 passenger were on board Chinese airline decided to ground all 737-800 jets starting...
European stock markets are trading mixed at the beginning of a new week DE30 tests resistance zone at 14,450 pts Deutsche Post subsidiary...
Beginning of a new week is rather calm on the European stock markets with major indices from the Old Continent trading more or less flat. However, the...
European indices set to open slightly lower Powell delivers speech to National Association for Business Economics US, UK, Germany,...
Indices from Asia traded mostly lower at the beginning of a new week. S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.22%, Kospi declined 0.8% and indices from China traded...
