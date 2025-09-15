Chart of the Day - US100 (13.05.2025)
The Nasdaq 100 index retreated 0.5% to 20,824 points on Tuesday, cooling after Monday's explosive 4.4% rally as investors awaited key inflation data...
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
07:00 - UK Employment Data UK Unemployment Rate: 4.5% vs Forecast 4.5%, Previous 4.4% UK Employment Change SA: -33k vs Forecast -32k,...
Today's economic calendar features critical US inflation data, UK employment figures, and German economic sentiment readings. Markets will closely...
Asian markets rise on US-China tariff deescalation with Japan's Nikkei 225 and TOPIX leading regional gains, rallying 1.7% and 1.2% respectively....
American indices are on the upside today on the wave of calming relations between the US and China. The main S&P 500 index is gaining over...
U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order today aimed at lowering drug prices by aligning them with the prices paid by other countries. Trump...
US markets open Monday's session higher as Wall Street sentiment was reinforced by the easing of US-China tariff tensions. Stocks are also reacting...
US stock futures and the US dollar halted their bullish rally after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a televised interview that US-China talks...
The U.S. Dollar Index gained nearly 1.1% at its peak today, reflecting market relief over new trade arrangements between China and the United States. The...
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE shares soared to €7 per share, the highest since July, after shareholder PPF announced an all-cash partial offer for...
Shortly after 08:00, the first reports emerged regarding a potential temporary agreement between China and the U.S. to reduce trade restrictions. Details...
After a series of central bank decisions, markets are getting a breather thanks to an almost empty macroeconomic calendar—providing a pause before...
U.S. indices retreated on Friday amid expectations for trade negotiations between China and the U.S. (DJIA: -0.3%, S&P 500: -0.07%, Russell 2000:...
Wall Street indices retreat ahead of the official start of trade negotiations between China and the U.S. (S&P 500: -0.25%, DJIA: -0.4%, Nasdaq:...
Futures on US natural gas Henry Hub (NATGAS) surges today almost 5% to $3.80 per million btu, the highest since April 9. Traders appear increasingly...
Wall Street slips slightly during Friday’s session; the US30 pulls back by 0.3% Tesla shares rise over 6% on hopes for positive signals from...
Following the first high-stake trade negotiations between China and the US, market attention will once again focus predominantly on developments between...
Canadian Employment Change: 7.4k (Forecast 5k, Previous -32.6k) Canadian Unemployment Rate: 6.9% vs 6.8% exp. and 6.7% previously Canadian...
U.S. Dollar Index (USDIDX) futures are down around 0.25%. Meanwhile, several Federal Reserve officials have commented on the state of the U.S. economy...
Futures on Nasdaq 100 (US100) loses in line with other indices on Wall Street as Donald Trump suggested that 80% tariffs on China would be right. Also,...
