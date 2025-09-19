Daily summary: European markets close higher as investors eye Ukraine
European stocks post their best week since November 2020 Wall Street gains following Biden-Xi phone call Crypto bulls become more active European...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
GameStop (GME.US) stock rose over 6.0% on Friday despite the fact that the video game retailer posted an unexpected quarterly loss of $1.86 per share,...
Neel Kashkari, a member of the FOMC committee, points out that the pace of balance sheet reduction should be doubled. The FOMC member is in favor of a...
Biden and Xi's conversation lasted nearly 2 hours and according to China's official state press agency Xinhua News, dialog between both presidents...
The FOMC meeting is already behind us but it does not mean that US monetary policy will not be in focus next week as well. Fed Chair Powell is set to deliver...
The main indexes on Wall Street started today's session lower, but positive sentiment returned after comments from the President of China, who said...
US stocks opened lower Biden-Xi phone call in focus FedEx (FDX.US) stock gains despite mixed quarterly results US indices launched today's...
Canada retail sales data for January was released at 12:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be better than expected but it did not trigger any major...
European indices trade lower DE30 breaks below short-term downward trendline Vonovia declares lower dividend per share for 2021 European...
Unlike the Federal Reserve or Bank of England, the Bank of Japan did not decide to change the level of interest rates today. Interest rates were left unchanged...
European stock markets seen opening flat Biden-Xi phone call at 1:00 pm GMT Fed speakers in the evening Futures markets point...
US indices finished yesterday's trading near daily highs. S&P 500 and Dow Jones gained 1.23% each, Nasdaq added 1.33% and Russell 2000 jumped...
Germany's DAX lost 0.3%, while the CAC40 and FTSE100 indices jumped 0.36% and 1.3% respectively after the Bank of England, as expected, raised its...
HSBC is now the 'latest' financial institution to debut in the Metaverse directly related to the cryptocurrency industry. The company has announced...
Occidental Petroleum (OXY.US) shares jumped 8% after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway increased its overall stake in the energy company to around...
USD weakened significantly against other major currencies ahead of the London fix, despite lack of any new fundamental factors. Earlier unnamed western...
Raytheon (RTX.US) is an American manufacturer of advanced weapon systems and technologies for the military, aerospace and space industries. The company's...
US indices opened lower but quickly returned above the yesterday’s close Fed said that the economy and markets can withstand rate hikes Data...
Fed became more hawkish At least 6 more rate hikes expected this year QT may begin in May Impact on commercial banks uncertain...
Bank of England announced a monetary policy decision today at 12:00 pm GMT. Bank decided to increase interest rates by 25 basis points with the main rate...
