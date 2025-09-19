DE30: Slight profit-taking after dynamic rally
The German benchmark index corrects a small part of the four-day upward movement on Thursday. D1 chart The DE30 gives up some of the recent gains...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
European stocks trade mixed DE30 tests support zone in the 14,400 pts area Thyssenkrupp suspends full-year forecast European...
Monetary policy decision from the Bank of England is a top macro event of the day. UK central bank is expected to announce a third consecutive 25 basis...
Bank of England expected to deliver third consecutive rate hike No actions expected from Central Bank of Republic of Turkey Earnings...
In spite of hawkish Fed, US indices managed to finish yesterday's session with solid gains. S&P 500 gained 2.24%, Dow Jones moved 1.55% higher...
Fed delivers 25 bp rate hike Dot-plot shows at least 6 more rate hikes this year Fed's QT may begin in May Disappointing...
Opening remarks Labor market is extremely tight with labor supply remaining subdued Wage growth is the fastest in many years Inflation...
FOMC delivered a 25 basis points rate hike during a meeting today, a move that was in-line with market expectations. Such a decision was very well communicated...
Fed's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced its latest monetary policy today at 6:00 pm GMT. FOMC delivered a 25 basis rate hike with Fed...
The US dollar is trading lower against other major currencies while gold stays more or less flat ahead of today's FOMC monetary policy decision. Decision...
Chinese stocks surge as China pledges support for markets Alibaba trades over 20% higher today Stock is having the best day since...
Report from the US Department of Energy on oil inventories was released today at 2:30 pm GMT. The report more or less confirmed inventory changes signaled...
European and US stock market indices jumped in the early afternoon, following the release of Financial Times report. FT claims that Ukraine and Russia...
US indices trade over 1% higher Nasdaq-100 (US100) approaches upper limit of downward channel US-listed Chinese stocks surge Indices...
US retail sales data for February was released at 12:30 pm GMT today. Market was expecting an increase but of a much smaller magnitude than in January....
European stock markets are trading higher Ukraine neutrality examined in peace talks E.ON (EOAN.DE) expects lower earnings in 2022 European...
The Kremlin authorities have just announced that they are considering options for recognizing Ukraine as a neutral state, with its own army. The Russian...
Russia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, indicated that talks with Ukraine were being continued. He stressed that "peace talks"...
Key highlights: The Fed is broadly expected to lift interest rate for the first time today Powell will suggest more tightening despite warrelated...
UK100 rose sharply on Wednesday tracking bullish sentiment in Asia, ahead of highly anticipated Fed’s interest rate decision and positive signs regarding...
