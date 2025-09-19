Economic calendar: Fed decision and US retail sales in focus
European markets set to open higher Fed policy decision in the evening US retail sales expected decrease in February Current quotes on the...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
European markets set to open higher Fed policy decision in the evening US retail sales expected decrease in February Current quotes on the...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 jumped 2.14%, Nasdaq added 2.92% and Dow Jones rose 1.82% Stocks in Asia traded higher...
European stocks close mostly flat Upbeat moods on Wall Street Chinese stocks sink further Oil continues its drop Tuesday's session in...
Eli Lilly (LLY.US) announced today it will suspend all investments, promotional activities and export of non-essential medicines to Russia. Also the company...
Vladimir Putin announced that Kyiv is not eager to make peaceful concessions in the face of the war in Ukraine. Additionally Russia put sanctions on President...
European indices erased early losses on Tuesday following another set of dovish comments from ECB president Lagarde. In the morning indices from the Old...
Cardano (ADA) is trying to compete with other projects for the status of Ethereum's main rival. Although in terms of capitalisation Charles Hoskinson's...
US stocks opened higher PPI inflation growth slowed down last month Coupa Software (COUP.US) stock plunges on weak outlook US indices launched...
There is no doubt that the electric vehicle market will continue to grow in the long term. While there are temporary headwinds decimating the segment right...
Gold dropped below a key short-term support level in the $1,932 area, following the release of the US PPI report for February. Data showed headline producers'...
Producer prices in the US increased 0.8% mom in February, less than an upwardly revised 1.2% rise in January and slightly below market forecasts of 0.9%....
Oil: The price of oil has returned to the level it was before the outbreak of the Russian war in Ukraine Mid-year call options at $ 150 per barrel...
European stock markets are trading lower DE30 bounces 200 points off the daily lows Allianz will not sell insurance to Russian businesses European...
Chinese CHNComp trades 25% lower year-to-date Index trades almost 30% below 2020 pandemic lows China imposes lockdowns amid resurgence...
Pullback on the oil market continues with Brent nearing $100 per barrel today and WTI trading near $97 per barrel. A pullback on the oil market was initially...
European indices set to open lower Another round of Russia-Ukraine talks US PPI inflation for February, API report on oil inventories Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower as tech shares were pressured by rising yields. S&P 500 dropped 0.74%, Nasdaq moved 2.04% lower...
Signs of progress in the Russia-Ukraine talks China is reportedly ready to provide military aid to Russia Commodity currencies and Wall Street indices...
Stocks by Chinese tech giant Tencent have come under pressure again after officials from China's central bank discovered irregularities in the service...
LIVE STREAMING: 5h of trading education | March 19, 2022 •Learn how to build your 2022 stocks portfolio from the founder of WallStreetBets Reddit...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator