BREAKING: China is reportedly ready to provide military support to Russia!
Risk aversion returned to the markets after the US notified its allies that China has signaled its readiness to provide military support to Russia. The...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Risk aversion returned to the markets after the US notified its allies that China has signaled its readiness to provide military support to Russia. The...
During today's session the Euro continues to lead the gains among the major currencies, despite the recent declines recorded over the last few months. Technical...
Oil prices fell sharply during today's session amid and reached lowest level since beginning of March on hopes for a diplomatic solution to Russian-Ukraine...
The IFX agency said Russia may suspend its exports of wheat, maize, rice and barley between March 15 and June 30. The agency cites the Russian minister...
US stocks opened mixed Hopes for Ukraine talks lift market sentiment Alibaba (BABA.US) stock plunges amid renewed Covid-19 concerns US indices...
Musk is not planning to sell his crypto holdings Cardano large wallet investors increase their holdings The past week was another negative one...
European indices erase morning gains DE30 pulls back after failed test of 14,000 pts area Volkswagen gains after 2021 results European...
Talks with Iran were suspended after parties failed to reach an agreement. Russia refused to agree on a deal unless it received guarantees that it will...
European stock markets launch new week higher Meeting of top US and Chinese officials in Rome Rate decision from FOMC, CBRT, BoE...
Stocks in Asia traded mixed. Nikkei gained 0.6%, S&P/ASX 200 added 1.2% while Kospi moved 0.6% lower. Indices from China plunged 2.2-4.0% after...
European stocks finished higher, dollar strengthens Belarus may launch attack on Ukraine today US imposes further sanctions on Russia Today's...
Rivian (RIVN.US) stock tumbles more than 6.0% on Friday after the electric vehicle maker posted weak quarterly results and expects supply chain problems...
Risk-off sentiment returned to the markets after the Jerusalem Post reported, that according to Ukrainian military and civil servants, Belarus forces may...
USDJPY pair rose nearly 1.0% during today's session, hitting its highest levels since January 2017 as the dovish approach of the Bank of Japan...
The President of the United States has just finished his speech regarding new sanctions against Russia. The US has decided to ban the import of Russian...
The Russia-Ukraine war continues to be the main topic in the markets. As neither side wants to soften its redlines, there is no end to the aggression in...
The University of Michigan consumer sentiment for the US fell to 59.70 in March, from 62.80 in February and well below in line with market forecasts...
US stocks opened higher Biden expected to call for end of normal trade relations with Russia Rivian (RIVN.US) stock under pressure after quarterly...
The Canadian economy created 336.6k jobs in February, following -200.1k decline in January and more than market expectations of a 160.0 k increase. The...
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the talks with Ukraine took several positive turns, which triggered an immediate reaction from the stock...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator