Stitch Fix stock falls on weak guidance
Stitch Fix (SFIX.US) stock plunged more than 26.0% in the premarket after the online personal styling and shopping service issued disappointing sales outlook...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
The second part of the day brings a continuation of the rallies on US Wall Street. The risk-off sentiment dominated the day's trading, which was negatively...
Major Wall Street indices posted sharp gains on Wednesday, while oil prices fell over 5% amid hopes of a diplomatic solution to Russia's aggression...
GOLD Let’s start today’s analysis with the gold market, where increased volatility could be observed in recent days. Looking at the D1 chart,...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. • Oil inventories: -1.9 million barrels...
US stocks opened higher Apple presented cheaper 5G iPhone Bumble (BMBL.US) stock surges after quarterly results US indices launched today's...
President Zelensky's advisor indicates that Ukraine is ready for a diplomatic solution. However, it sets conditions: Ukraine is considering becoming...
The cryptocurrency market reacted euphorically to reports regarding the regulation of the industry in the US. Most likely by mistake yesterday, the US...
Scenario of oil prices reaching $100 per barrel looked highly unlikely in 2021 but here we are. Even as the Russian invasion of Ukraine began to progress,...
European stock indices rally DE30 breaks above resistance at 13,330 pts Continental warns of Russia-Ukraine war impact on business European...
Strong gains can be spotted across the cryptocurrency market today. US President Joe Biden is expected to sign an Executive Order on cryptocurrencies today...
Cryptocurrencies caught a bid during the Asian session with Bitcoin jumping almost 8% to $41,500 after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's inadvertently...
European stock markets set to open higher DOE report on oil inventories Markets wait for Russian sanction announcement European...
US indices finished yesterday's session low but slightly off the daily lows. S&P 500 dropped 0.73%, Dow Jones moved 0.56% and Nasdaq moved...
US announced a ban on Russian oil imports Russia will limit exports of certain commodities and goods Gold highest since August 2020 McDonald's...
Stocks erased some of the recent gains after Putin signed a vague decree on blocking exports and raw materials from Russia of 'certain materials'...
On the London metal stock exchange, nickel prices caused confusion today, noting an increase of several dozen percent. For a while, a ton of raw material...
In the last minutes we can observe a strong revival in the stock market. Investors rushed to buy shares due to information that allegedly Ukraine will...
President Biden announced an embargo on the importation of Russian oil, gas and energy into the US as part of economic sanctions. Also the UK is to phase...
Gold price rose over 3% during today's session as geopolitical and economic uncertainties surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war lifted demand for precious...
