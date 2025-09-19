US OPEN: Wall Street lower as Biden plans to ban Russian oil imports
White House to ban Russian oil, gas and coal imports Shell (RDSA.US) apologies for buying Russian oil Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS.US) stock...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
White House to ban Russian oil, gas and coal imports Shell (RDSA.US) apologies for buying Russian oil Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS.US) stock...
The cryptocurrency industry has continued its downward trend since the beginning of 2022, and every attempt to rebound so far has ultimately been met with...
According to rumors that appeared on Friday, the US is to decide to impose an embargo on Russian oil, gas and coal. The US imports relatively little of...
Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.US) is a Canada based company that extracts and sells precious metals - primarily gold, silver, palladium and cobalt. In the...
Oil United States and European Union still consider possibility of imposing full ban on Russian oil and natural gas European Union imports...
European indices recover from morning drop DE30 tries to break above 13,000 pts but fails Nordex and Verbio rally as EU mulls cut...
In spite of a rather poor Wall Street and Asian session for risk trades, European risk assets gained following the launch of a cash session on the Old...
European stock markets indices launched today's trading lower but has managed to recover the majority of losses later on. However, a caution is needed...
NICKEL continues to be one of the most volatile commodities. Price of this industrial metal briefly traded above $100,000 per tonne at the Singapore exchange...
European markets set to open lower Nickel is surging, energy commodities pause rally US API report, revision of European GDP data European...
US indices plunged yesterday amid a spike in energy commodity prices. S&P 500 dropped 2.95%, Dow Jones moved 2.37% lower and Nasdaq plunged 3.62%....
US will suspend trade ties with Russia, including energy imports EU seek only a cautious 'phase out' from Russian energy Oil price highest ...
Moods deteriorated significantly during the second half of today's session. Before the US open bulls made an unsuccessful attempt to erase some of...
Occidental Petroleum (OXY.US) stock rose sharply in premarket after recent regulatory filing showed Berkshire Hathaway significantly increased its stake...
Bipartisan leaders of the House and Senate Trade Committees announced an agreement on legislation to halt regular trade relations with Russia and Belarus...
The EUR/USD pair traded lower earlier this week and the pair has hit a new low this year near 1.085. However, looking at the pair from a long-term perspective,...
Recent days have brought a huge appreciation of the CHF, and the scale of this move is clearly illustrated on the EURCHF chart. Russia's aggression...
US stocks opened lower Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) stock surged 70% after GameStop Chair revealed he had a nearly 10% stake in the retailer Boeing...
Cameco (CCJ.US) is a Canadian producer and supplier of uranium, the main fuel for nuclear reactors. Company shares are gaining nearly 7% in premarket....
A recovery move can be observed on the European stock markets and US index futures following a big drop at the launch of this week's trading. Third...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator