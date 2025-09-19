Crypto newsletter: Bitcoin prices returns to $38,000 as Russia-Ukraine war escalates
Ukraine can now receive donations made in Dogecoin (DOGE) Public release of MyDoge wallet for iOS users Bitcoin price returns to support at $38,000 The...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Ukraine can now receive donations made in Dogecoin (DOGE) Public release of MyDoge wallet for iOS users Bitcoin price returns to support at $38,000 The...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 bounces off 78.6% retracement in 12,400 pts area Puma closes stores in Russia European...
Gold is once again testing $2,000 per ounce area. First attempt of breaking above was made during the Asian session. Moreover, price broke above the 78.6%...
Oil prices launched new week's trading with big bullish price gaps. Prices started trading almost 10% above Friday's close. Brent for May delivery...
European stock markets expected to open lower Oil prices surge on Russian sanction risk Third round of Russia-Ukraine talks expected European...
Oil prices surged at the beginning of a new week with Brent reaching the highest level since 2008. Brent briefly traded above $130 per barrel while...
European stocks finish lower amid worries over Ukraine Wall Street retreats despite upbeat NFP report Zelensky asks for more fighter jets...
Smith & Wesson (SWBI.US) stock is trading nearly 14% lower after the firearms producer reported quarterly results which indicate the rising sales momentum...
On Friday the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that last month, the US economy added 678K new jobs, way above market forecasts of 400K and higher...
The war between Ukraine and Russia has been the main topic in the media in recent weeks, and the conflict does not seem to be abating. Russia is violating...
The Russia-Ukraine war remains a key topic in the markets. While asset prices are no longer as reactive to war news as they were two weeks ago, uncertainty...
Russia is not only a significant producer and exporter of wheat and other agricultural commodities. Russia is the largest exporter of fertilizers, including...
The situation in the cryptocurrency market remains uncertain, despite speculation about the growing interest in digital assets by Russian oligarchs....
US stocks opened lower as Russian aggression escalates NFP report above expectations Gap (GPS.US) stock surges on upbeat quarterly results Major...
The US economy unexpectedly added 678k jobs in February, compared to 467k increase in January and well above market expectations of 400k....
Bitcoin fell for the third straight day on Friday as war in Ukraine intensified and rising oil prices pushed the U.S. dollar higher. The major cryptocurrency...
Risk-off moods can be spotted during the European trading session today with equities and EUR dropping hard. The main currency pair dropped below the 1.10...
European stocks trade lower DE30 tests 61.8% retracement of upward move launched in November 2020 Daimler Truck Holding and Hannover...
Oil prices were rallying since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Crude caught a bid as investors feared that conflict would disrupt Russian...
European stock markets set to open lower Attack on Ukraine nuclear power plant dominates headlines US NFP report for February to...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator