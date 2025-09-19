Morning wrap (04.03.2022)
Wall Street indices moved lower yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 0.53%, Dow Jones moved 0.29% lower and Nasdaq declined 1.56%. Russell 2000 dropped...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
European indexes finished sharply lower Increased volatility on Wall Street New sanctions on pro-Putin oligarchs and their families Oil fails...
Global indices rebounded slightly following news from the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia delegates. The Ukrainian negotiator said...
Burlington Stores (BURL.US) stock plunges over 10% during today's session after the department store company posted disappointing quarterly figures. Burlington...
Ukraine and Russia as coffee importers War causes a lot of uncertainty in the markets, especially when both sides of the conflict are also important...
Global stock markets pulled back in the afternoon erasing early gains amid more hawkish remarks from Powell and potential further sanctions against Russia....
The ISM Services PMI for the US fell to 56.50 in February from 59.9 in the previous month, well below analysts’ expectations of 61.0. Factory...
US stock opened higher Iranian deal could be finalized shortly Weekly jobless claims fell more than expected Snowflake (SNOW.US) stock sinks amid...
Reza Zandi, a well-known reporter following Middle East oil markets, wrote on Twitter that the Iran nuclear deal has been agreed on and is expected to...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.215 million in the week ended February 26, compared to 0.232 million reported in...
Western countries hit Russia with far-reaching sanctions Russia retaliates and imposes sanctions on Western world Russian stocks...
The German benchmark index was unable to continue yesterday's recovery on Thursday. D1 chart The DE30 is trading in the red below the 14,000...
European indices trade lower DE30 drops back below 14,000 pts Earnings from Lufthansa, ProSiebenSat.1 and KION Group European...
War in Ukraine led to big price increases on the commodity markets. While conflict is a big source of uncertainty that should have a negative impact on...
European indices set to open lower Services ISM, second day of Powell testimony Services PMI data revisions European futures...
US indices erased drop from the beginning of the session yesterday and finished higher. S&P 500 gained 1.86%, Dow Jones moved 1.79% higher and...
European stocks finished higher Wall Street rises after Powell testimony Surging oil and commodity prices European indices finished today's...
Powell's hearing before Congress is over. The head of the FED indicates that he expects a rate hike in two weeks and further increases this year, but...
First Solar (FSLR.US) stock fell over 11.0% during today's session after the company beat estimates on earnings but fell short on revenue in Q4 and...
We can observe some revival at the end of the European session which may be related to further hopes for ceasefire talks. Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov...
