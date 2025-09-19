MACRO: Private sector job growth rise solidly in February
Today's ADP report showed private sector employment surged by 475k jobs in February compared to analysts’ expectations of 388k rise. What's...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell unexpectedly while gasoline stockpiles...
The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate by 25bps to 0.50 % as widely expected. Central bank is continuing its reinvestment phase,...
US stocks opened higher ADP report above expectations Powell to testify in Congress Nordstrom (JWN.US) stock surges after earnings release US...
Brent crude oil prices have crossed the $110 per barrel level and are trading at their highest since 2014. However, prices are not far from the $115-117...
According to the current data from IntoTheBlock, Ethereum recorded 7 days of consecutive outflows from exchanges as holders decided to hold onto their...
ADP report on change in US employment in February was released at 1:15 pm GMT. Data was expected to show an increase of 390k jobs following a 301k decrease...
OIL Let’s start today’s analysis with the oil market. Oil price surged following an escalation of war in Ukraine. Looking at the chart on...
European indices trade slightly higher DE30 tries to climb back above 14,000 pts Airbus halts support and spare parts deliveries...
Prices of European CO2 emission contracts (EMISS) plunged this week and are now trading over 30% below February record highs. Emission contracts were often...
European market launched session lower Powell to testify in Congress Bank of Canada expected to hike rates OPEC+ rumored...
US indices finished yesterday session lower as conflict in Ukraine threatens supply chains and drives commodity prices higher. S&P 500 dropped...
European stocks closed sharply lower Wall Street extends declines Energy commodities prices rose sharply Bitcoin tested $ 45,000 level European...
Lucid Group (LCID.US) plunged over 16% after the electric vehicle producer reported weak quarterly results and issued lower production targets. Company...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US rose to 58.6 in February from 57.6 in previous month and analysts' expectations of 58. Today's data showed...
Cardano (ADA) price rose nearly 15% since the crash triggered by the outbreak of war in Ukraine. According to the community consensus on CoinMarketCap...
WTI crude futures jumped over 8.0% to above $103 per barrel, highest level since 2014 as investors remain concerned about supply disruption from key exporter...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US jumped to 58.6 in February from 57.6 in the previous month, and beating analysts’ expectations...
US stocks opened lower Russian tanks advance on Kyiv Kohl’s (KSS.US) stock rises despite mixed quarterly results US indices launched...
Oil Brent price jumped above $ 100 a barrel. WTI oil is just $ 1.5 off this level Strong sanctions targeting Russia raise concerns about...
